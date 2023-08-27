The Lebanon High School Pioneers won the VHSL Class 1 boys state cross country championship in 2022. They have been bumped up to Class 2 due to reclassification, but the harriers from Russell County might still run away with the crown if the early results are any indication.

Derek Mitchell led Lebanon to a runner-up finish at Saturday’s Run for the Hills cross country meet at South Holston Dam.

Mitchell finished third in 17:27.4 and was one of three Lebanon runners in the top-10. Eli Taylor was seventh in 18:17.1, while Alec Deckard placed 10th in 18:35.5.

The Pioneers’ 85 points were 19 behind champion Dobyns-Bennett. D-B had the individual champ as well with Luke Mussard finishing in 16:52.30.

Sullivan East’s James Shirk was 12th (18:43.4) and Bennett Hunter from Wolf Hills Home School in Abingdon was 15th in 18:57.3.

Daniel Boone’s Sadie Honeycutt (20:38.3) won the girls race and helped her squad win the team title. Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy was ninth in 21:50.9.

Run For the Hills

South Holston Dam

BOYS

Team Scores

Dobyns-Bennett 66, Lebanon 85, Elizabethton 86, Science Hill 92, Daniel Boone 102, David Crockett 201, Greeneville 231, Sullivan East 272, University High 294, Tennessee High 298

Individual Results

1. Luke Mussard (D-B), 16:52.30; 2. Owen Johnson (S. Hill), 17:19.6; 3. Derek Mitchell (Lebanon), 17:27.4; 4. Fisher Battel (Boone), 17:53.7; 5. Riley Vernon (Elizabethton), 17:59.6; 6. Max Garner (Elizabethton), 18:08.2; 7. Eli Taylor (Lebanon), 18:17.1; 8. Evan Holbrook (S. Hill), 18:25.1; 9. Gavin Thomas (D-B), 18:33.1; 10. Alec Deckard (Lebanon), 18:35.5; 11. Adam Shelley (Boone), 18:40.0; 12. James Shirk (Sullivan East), 18:43.4; 13. Caleb Hagood (D-B), 18:46.8; 14. Nate Powell (S. Hill), 18:56.3; 15. Bennett Hunter (Wolf Hills Home School), 18.57.3

GIRLS

Team Scores

Daniel Boone 40, Science Hill 73, Dobyns-Bennett 79, David Crockett 103, Elizabethton 177, Providence Academy 177, Greeneville 197, Sullivan East 255, Tennessee High 255, Cocke County 267

Individual Results

1. Sadie Honeycutt (Boone), 20:38.3; 2. Maggie Bellamy (Crockett), 21:01.5; 3. Bethle Rush (Cocke County), 21:13.0; 4. Kerigan Lewis (Boone), 21:14.7; 5. Mahri Layne (Boone), 21:25.1; 6. Ava Nutter (S. Hill), 21:37; 7. Ella Battel (Boone), 21:40.2; 8. Sarah Siner (D-B), 21:42.9; 9. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell), 21:50.9; 10. Gigi Venzon (D-B), 22:12.7; 11. Hannah McLain (Crockett), 22:14.5; 12. Brayden Baresel (Unicoi County), 22:41.5; 13. Helen Hackett (Elizabethton), 22:53.6; 14. Lorraine Hunter (S. Hill), 22:53.9; 15. Hannah Robinson (Providence), 22:58.5.