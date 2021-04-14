PREP CROSS COUNTRY: ‘Cats, Bears triumph: Virginia High girls, Union boys claim Region 2D cross country team titles at Sugar Hollow Park

BRISTOL, Va. – The top ‘Cat might now be a Tar Heel, but the girls cross country team at Virginia High is still putting some hardware in the trophy case.

The Bearcats placed five runners in the top-16 in taking the team title at Wednesday afternoon’s Region 2D meet at Sugar Hollow Park. Union three-peated as regional team champ on the boys side as the Bears were paced by winner Asher Whitt.

VHS finished as runner-up by four points in the team standings at the 2019 regional meet as Kelsey Harrington was first individually en route to claiming a state championship a week later. She is currently a freshman at the University of North Carolina and is competing in a track and field event in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.

Harrington’s alma mater hasn’t fallen out of the running since her departure.

“We don’t have that juggernaut in Kelsey Harrington and we lost some good runners from last year’s team, but we were able to rebuild and we have some good kids out here,” said VHS coach Josh Shuler. “We’re a much more consistent team. Whether we took four or five girls to a meet, they’ve all finished in the top-15 usually and that consistency has helped us to be a better team this season.”