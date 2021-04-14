PREP CROSS COUNTRY: ‘Cats, Bears triumph: Virginia High girls, Union boys claim Region 2D cross country team titles at Sugar Hollow Park

BRISTOL, Va. – The top ‘Cat might now be a Tar Heel, but the girls cross country team at Virginia High is still putting some hardware in the trophy case.
The Bearcats placed five runners in the top-16 in taking the team title at Wednesday afternoon’s Region 2D meet at Sugar Hollow Park. Union three-peated as regional team champ on the boys side as the Bears were paced by winner Asher Whitt.
VHS finished as runner-up by four points in the team standings at the 2019 regional meet as Kelsey Harrington was first individually en route to claiming a state championship a week later. She is currently a freshman at the University of North Carolina and is competing in a track and field event in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend.
Harrington’s alma mater hasn’t fallen out of the running since her departure.
“We don’t have that juggernaut in Kelsey Harrington and we lost some good runners from last year’s team, but we were able to rebuild and we have some good kids out here,” said VHS coach Josh Shuler. “We’re a much more consistent team. Whether we took four or five girls to a meet, they’ve all finished in the top-15 usually and that consistency has helped us to be a better team this season.”
Sophomore Lucy Tester’s fifth-place finish was tops for the Bearcats as she crossed the finish line in 23:04.2.
Tester didn’t compete as a ninth-grader.
“I ran in middle school, but wasn’t any good,” Tester said. “I wanted to try it out again. I’ve improved over the course of the season and my times have gotten so much better.”
Tester always gives maximum effort.
“She’s gritty and runs incredibly hard,” Shuler said. “She was able to kick it in the last half of the race and finish strong. “
Rylee Richardson (seventh, 23:37.9), Matisyn Hutton (11th, 24:24.8), Sydney Bonney (13th, 24:47.9) and Ridley Little (16th, 25:31.6) helped the Bearcats amass a team score of 39 points, 26 ahead of runner-up Wise County Central.
There was no doubt about the top female runner on Wednesday as Graham senior Katie Benson blitzed the field, clocking in at 19:17. That easily outdistanced second-place finisher Lauren Keene of Tazewell, who came in at 20:54.3
It was clearly Benson’s time to shine as she had placed third in the regional meet in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
She finished behind Lebanon’s Jessey Ball and Wise County Central’s Carlee Salyers in both 2017 and 2018, while placing behind Harrington and Ball in 2019.
This time, Benson finally got that first-place medal.
“I’ve had some great competition and it humbled me and put me in my place,” Benson said. “Kelsey was real awesome and was a great role model for me to follow. … I was happy with the way it went today.”
So was Whitt after winning the boys race in 17:52.
Whitt was a member of Union’s state championship team in 2019 and placed fifth in the regional meet then. He led the Bears on Wednesday as they compiled 39 points, well ahead of runner-up Lebanon’s total of 73.
Dorian Almer (sixth, 18:39), Benjamin Hersel (eighth, 18:45), Noah Jordan (12th, 19:14.4) and Isiah Pennington (15th, 19:29.2) fared well for the defending state champs.
Of course, racing in April has been quite a bit different than the usual time of November, the change in the VHSL calendar necessitated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Starting in the cold and finishing now has definitely had an impact on our performance,” Whitt said. “It was pretty tiring. You could kind of feel the pollen in the air and that upset my throat a bit.”
The 5-foot-5 Whitt wasn’t going to be denied.
“Asher’s tough,” said Union coach Mark Castle. “He’s just a strong kid. He’s not the tallest kid and he’s always cutting up about not having the height, but he has heart.”
Lebanon – with Derek Mitchell placing second (18:03.0) and Alec Deckard finishing third (18:03.8) – edged Virginia High by one point for second place and earned a trip to the state meet, set for April 22 at Green Hill Park in Salem.
Union’s boys and Virginia High’s girls will look to continue their winning ways.
“I’m so excited,” Lucy Tester said. “I’ll definitely be nervous at state. I was nervous for the meet today.”
