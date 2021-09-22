PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Bristol Cross to fill Steele Creek Park with runners for 30th straight year

“A lot of rolling hills. Nothing really big, but there is a whole lot of rolling hills,” Nunn said. “There is never a dull moment. The biggest area, we have got about a 600-meter start and then the rest of it is a lot of turns and up and down hills. The most challenging part is all those rolling hills. The whole interior of the park is incorporated in that course.”

Nunn will practically live at Steele Creek for the next few days in preparing the course for the influx of runners that come from as far as Roanoke in Virginia, with several schools entered from the Knoxville area. There is also one school each from North Carolina and Kentucky.

“We have several Knoxville schools coming back this year which we didn’t have last year due to COVID,” Nunn said. “We have got one team from Kentucky, and we have Asheville High School coming over from North Carolina. Those are the only two out-of-state teams we have this year, but most of your local teams are here.”

Nunn expects Arrington, who placed eighth in the TSSAA Large School meet last year in Hendersonville, to be healthy when the postseason arrives. The Vikings have dropped in classification to Class A-AA this year, with the state meet slated for Nov. 5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.