PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Bristol Cross to fill Steele Creek Park with runners for 30th straight year

Steele Creek Park will be a busy place on Saturday.
The Bristol Cross returns for its 30th year, and it could be the biggest one yet, according to Tennessee High cross country coach Frankie Nunn, who has spent the last 18 years carrying on the event that was first created in 1991 by Tom Murrell.
“It grew pretty big,” said Nunn, who replaced Murrell as THS cross country coach in 2003. “We had a drop-off there about six or seven years ago. We started losing teams. We used to have a large school race and a small school race and then I started combining all of them together and we grew back up to what we are today. This may be the largest one yet.”
Around 1,200 runners are expected to compete, including teams from 47 high schools and 36 middle schools. Add spectators, who weren’t allowed to attend last September due to COVID-19, and Nunn expects more than 3,000 people to gather at Steele Creek, with the first races slated for 9 a.m.
Virginia schools return, having not been able to participate last year due to their seasons being pushed back to the spring.
“We are expecting a pretty big crowd,” Nunn said. “[Last year] was very strange. It was an easy meet to run because you didn’t have everybody running around, but as far as not having spectators, that was very unusual.”
There will be plenty to see. The junior varsity races will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the varsity girls (9:45 a.m.) and varsity boys (10:30 a.m.). There will also be middle school races in the early afternoon, coming after “open” and elementary school races that are on the docket.
Nunn figures one of the reasons the Bristol Cross has remained active for so long is the effort put into making it into a premier local running event. The male and female winners receive trophies, while medals are presented to the top 25 in the large and small school divisions, top 15 for the JV races, and much more, including similar hardware for team success.
“We go all out on it. We do custom awards. The medals are custom-made. The bib numbers are even personalized with Bristol Cross,” Nunn said. “We just go all out. We do a big finish line area and everybody just likes coming to it.”
Among the runners to watch is Tennessee High junior Zoe Arrington, who won the Bristol Cross last September. She has been hampered by a leg injury this season, finishing third in her first fall competition last Saturday at Fender’s Farm in Jonesborough.
“We have got Zoe back. [Tuesday] was actually her first workout in about six weeks. She has been out for quite some time,” Nunn said. “She had a little stress fracture in a tendon in the lower part of her leg. She is probably about 80 percent right now. She is not totally back, but she is at least out there running.”
With Daniel Boone not competing, Arrington won’t have to run against Kamryn Wingfield, who finished second last year at the Bristol Cross, but will face challenges from Science Hill senior Trinny Duncan, who won the Fender’s Farm meet, with Asheville (N.C.) sophomore Natalie Nery placing second.
Science Hill senior sensation Jenna Hutchins is not running in the event, according to Nunn.
Wingfield’s brother, Conner, won’t return to defend his Bristol Cross title from last season, and Nunn thinks the favorite is Keegan Smith from Knoxville Catholic, who recorded a time of 14:53 last week in Alabama. That is the same course where Arrington finished a race in 17:59 last November.
High school cross country in Tennessee can be followed closely on tn.milesplit.com, but Nunn warns about putting too much emphasis on race times listed for various meets.
“You can’t put a lot of weight in those times because a lot of times they are running flat courses down there running fast times and then we are down here running hills,” Nunn said. “That is what I try to tell Zoe all the time. We are up here running mid-18s, low-19s on these hilly courses and then we when go down to the state meet and she ran 18:45 or so and then she went down into Alabama and ran 17:49.”
What awaits at Steele Creek is a 3.1 mile course with hills, and plenty of them. Conditions should be ideal for runners, with cool and dry weather expected in the morning, with the temperatures expected to land in the low-70s later in the day.
“A lot of rolling hills. Nothing really big, but there is a whole lot of rolling hills,” Nunn said. “There is never a dull moment. The biggest area, we have got about a 600-meter start and then the rest of it is a lot of turns and up and down hills. The most challenging part is all those rolling hills. The whole interior of the park is incorporated in that course.”
Nunn will practically live at Steele Creek for the next few days in preparing the course for the influx of runners that come from as far as Roanoke in Virginia, with several schools entered from the Knoxville area. There is also one school each from North Carolina and Kentucky.
“We have several Knoxville schools coming back this year which we didn’t have last year due to COVID,” Nunn said. “We have got one team from Kentucky, and we have Asheville High School coming over from North Carolina. Those are the only two out-of-state teams we have this year, but most of your local teams are here.”
Nunn expects Arrington, who placed eighth in the TSSAA Large School meet last year in Hendersonville, to be healthy when the postseason arrives. The Vikings have dropped in classification to Class A-AA this year, with the state meet slated for Nov. 5 at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
“We got a month before our conference meet so she should be about 100 percent by then,” said Nunn, who thinks the move to a new division could bode well for the Tennessee High girls’ hopes of qualifying for a state berth as a team. Grace Singleton is another Vikings’ competitor to watch.
As for Nunn’s boys team, watch out in the future.
“Our boys teams are very young. We are strictly just sophomores and freshmen and they are doing a lot of growing,” he said. “Next year and the following year we should be pretty decent.”
New varsity team champions will be crowned after Daniel Boone won both the boys and girls titles last year. Teams to watch include the Abingdon boys and both Science Hill teams.
