PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Arrington healthy and ready to contend for Class A-AA title

It hasn’t been a typical cross country season for Zoe Arrington, who had to deal with both illness and injury during the fall season.
Frankie Nunn said she is finally healthy, and it is at the right time.
“Zoe is back to about 100 percent now,” said Nunn, Tennessee High’s cross country coach. “She is going to be very competitive on Friday, that is for sure. If she runs a smart race, if she runs a smart first mile, she should have a good shot at winning it.”
After placing 14th (19:09.80) and 8th (18:24.33) in the Class AAA division of the TSSAA Cross Country State Championships over the last two seasons, Arrington is considered a favorite when the Class A-AA meet is held today at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.
Nunn figures another 18:24 could do the trick. The winner of the smaller school class last year posted a mark of 20:04.62.
“I could see her doing that again this year as far as time if everything goes well,” he said.
Arrington won the Region 1 meet last week at Daniel Boone in a time of 19:16.9, finishing nearly a minute ahead of Sullivan East senior Mandy Lowery. A pair of Gatlinburg-Pittman runners pushed her for the first mile, but faded to third and sixth place.
“She will have a couple of girls there,” Nunn said. “She had the two Gatlinburg-Pittman girls pushing her there the first half-mile at the region meet and she wasn’t used to that. They kind of predicted what she was going to do, but she still ran a pretty good race. After that first mile she was out by herself and ended up winning by about a minute.”
Among the competition waiting in Hendersonville is Samantha Ouellette, a senior from Central Magnet, who finished 15th in the state last year and 8th in 2019. Ellen VanVranken, a sophomore from DeKalb County, could also be a threat, finishing one spot ahead of Arrington in the Trailblazer Invitational at Daniel Boone last month. Ouellette was first (18:38) in the Region 4 meet last week, followed closely by VanVranken (18:51).
“She has just got to run her race. She can’t let those girls get on her tail and dictate what she is going to do,” said Nunn, whose doesn’t want Arrington to put so much into the first mile that she is winded heading into the final two miles of the 3.1 mile course. “Those girls will stay on Zoe because Zoe is always getting a good pace on the first mile…If she runs a smart first mile she should be OK.”
Trying to judge competition can be difficult in a sport where the conditions vary so much.
“There are few a little rolling hills on the course, but nothing like Northeast Tennessee,” Nunn said. “It is just like comparing apples to oranges when you go down there and run as far as looking at everybody’s times because we are running all these hilly courses back here and you go down mid-state and on out west and you are getting flatter courses so you really can’t compare the times to one another.”
Arrington will see some familiar faces this time around. Tennessee High made it as a team for the first time since 2012, an accomplishment that Nunn said was helped along with the move from Class AAA to A-AA prior to this season.
“We were kind of expecting it,” he said. “With us dropping down in classification, we thought we would have a pretty good shot at it with the way they have been running the last month or so.”
Grace Singleton, the lone senior on the team, is the Vikings’ number two runner, having finished fifth at the Region 1 meet. Ellyson Kovacs, who also plays tennis for Tennessee High, was ninth, followed by Felicity Darby in 22nd. Ada Ritchie finished fifth for the Vikings in Gray.
“The top 4 has been pretty steady and pretty decent, and then we drop off a couple of minutes from there to number 5, which hurts quite a bit,” Nunn said. “At least she is hanging in there. She is running decent, she is dropping her time down a little bit too so that is a big help.”
Conditions should be ideal for a run, with temperatures expected to be in the 60s under sunny skies.
“It is supposed to be 60 degrees and sunny so the conditions are supposed to be like they were down at Trailblazer so that is going to be really nice,” Nunn said.
Joining Tennessee High will be Lowery, who qualified for the first time as a senior, and the Sullivan East boys team, which placed second at the Region 1 meet. James Shirk, who led the Patriots by placing seventh, will be joined by Jacob Witcher, (17th), Carson Latham (20th), Thomas Ridlehuber (21st), Jacob Turpin (22nd) and other members of the team.
There is little doubt the Patriots would like to do what Nunn wants for his Vikings.
“Hopefully we can go down and all our girls run PRs (personal records), that is what we are looking forward to,” Nunn said. “We are seeded about middle of the pack, about 15th or 16th, I am hoping our girls can get up there and finish in the top 10.”
Senior Cara Taylor become the first West Ridge runner to compete in a state cross country meet on Thursday, finishing 76th out of 206 runners in the Class AAA girls race with a time of 20:34.20.
