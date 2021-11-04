PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Arrington healthy and ready to contend for Class A-AA title

Among the competition waiting in Hendersonville is Samantha Ouellette, a senior from Central Magnet, who finished 15th in the state last year and 8th in 2019. Ellen VanVranken, a sophomore from DeKalb County, could also be a threat, finishing one spot ahead of Arrington in the Trailblazer Invitational at Daniel Boone last month. Ouellette was first (18:38) in the Region 4 meet last week, followed closely by VanVranken (18:51).

“She has just got to run her race. She can’t let those girls get on her tail and dictate what she is going to do,” said Nunn, whose doesn’t want Arrington to put so much into the first mile that she is winded heading into the final two miles of the 3.1 mile course. “Those girls will stay on Zoe because Zoe is always getting a good pace on the first mile…If she runs a smart first mile she should be OK.”

Trying to judge competition can be difficult in a sport where the conditions vary so much.

“There are few a little rolling hills on the course, but nothing like Northeast Tennessee,” Nunn said. “It is just like comparing apples to oranges when you go down there and run as far as looking at everybody’s times because we are running all these hilly courses back here and you go down mid-state and on out west and you are getting flatter courses so you really can’t compare the times to one another.”