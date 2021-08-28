PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Abingdon boys capture Run for the Hills team title

Thiessen finished second at 16:16.3. Dylan Phillips of AHS followed in third (16:53.0), with teammates Jack Bundy (seventh) and Rives Boltwood (ninth) recording top-10 finishes.

Wingfield’s time was a new record for the current course configuration, but former Abingdon standout Griff Graves won with a 15:57.0 in 2007. Graves is now a cross country coach at Syracuse University.

“Syracuse is one of the schools that has been recruiting me and I joked with [Graves] last month that I was going to run faster than he did on every course this season,” Wingfield said. “When I found out what [Graves] ran here I knew that was going to be headache to break, but I worked hard for it.”

Boone was missing two key runners Saturday in Levi Streeval and Luke Mussard due to stress fractures.

“Those two guys push me hard, and it’s hard not having them out here with me,” Wingfield said. “I’m just trying to get my wins in while I can.”

Thiessen was the one pushing Wingfield Saturday.

“I knew [Wingfield] was super-fast, so I just tried to hang on with him for as long as I could. I made it to about the 1.8- or two-mile mark,” Thiessen said. “I was pretty proud of my day.”