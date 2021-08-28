PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Abingdon boys capture Run for the Hills team title

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A unique breakfast club gathers every Sunday morning at the Virginia Creeper Trail in Abingdon.
The leader of the pack is Daniel Boone High School senior Conner Wingfield but there are several close followers.
The Creeper Trail club gathered again Saturday morning at South Holston Dam for a more formal gathering.
Once again, Wingfield was at the front.
With a time of 15 minutes and 58 seconds, Wingfield won the boys portion of the Run for the Hills cross country meet.
“I had every intention of just dropping everyone early,” Wingfield said. “I wasn’t able to do that, but it was still a good day.”
Wingfield did lead from start to finish on the challenging course. And he gained motivational fuel by the familiar face behind him.
Abingdon senior Isaac Thiessen, a training partner of Wingfield, led a pack of AHS teammates that kept pressure on the front.
“Every time I looked back, he [Thiessen] was right there,” Wingfield said. “I’ll be honest, that scared me. I run with Isaac and three other Abingdon guys each Sunday, but I didn’t know they were going to be that good.”
Abingdon recorded a team score of 44 to win the team title, with Daniel Boone eight points behind.
Thiessen finished second at 16:16.3. Dylan Phillips of AHS followed in third (16:53.0), with teammates Jack Bundy (seventh) and Rives Boltwood (ninth) recording top-10 finishes.
Wingfield’s time was a new record for the current course configuration, but former Abingdon standout Griff Graves won with a 15:57.0 in 2007. Graves is now a cross country coach at Syracuse University.
“Syracuse is one of the schools that has been recruiting me and I joked with [Graves] last month that I was going to run faster than he did on every course this season,” Wingfield said. “When I found out what [Graves] ran here I knew that was going to be headache to break, but I worked hard for it.”
Boone was missing two key runners Saturday in Levi Streeval and Luke Mussard due to stress fractures.
“Those two guys push me hard, and it’s hard not having them out here with me,” Wingfield said. “I’m just trying to get my wins in while I can.”
Thiessen was the one pushing Wingfield Saturday.
“I knew [Wingfield] was super-fast, so I just tried to hang on with him for as long as I could. I made it to about the 1.8- or two-mile mark,” Thiessen said. “I was pretty proud of my day.”
The extra incentive for Thiessen comes from a star-crossed junior season.
“I got sick with COVID, and it impacted my training. That was pretty rough,” Thiessen said.
Thiessen rallied to post a personal best time of 15.45 at Sugar Hollow Park. He finished sixth at the VHSL Class 3 meet.
Karl Thiessen, Isaac’s brother and a two-time state cross country champion at AHS, is now a senior on the University of Tennessee cross country team.
“I don’t feel any pressure because I know what I can do,” Isaac said. “It may take a little longer, but I know that I can give my brother a run for his money.”
In the girls race, Dobyns-Bennett junior Autumn Headrick cashed in with a time of 20:00.3 en route to winning her first-ever meet.
“I’ve really wanted to win a race, and I’m very glad I did it today,” Headrick said.
As for a strategy, Headrick simply let the action flow.
“I really didn’t go into it with a game plan because this was the first meet of the season and my coach said not to worry about it too much. But I was worrying about it,” Headrick said.
After hovering around the top four, Headrick grabbed the lead about halfway through the event as she charged down the hill.
“Running hills is an East Tennessee thing,” Headrick said.
Was Headrick dismayed that standouts Jenna Hutchins (Science Hill) and Zoe Arrington (Tennessee) did not compete Saturday?
“Not really. Zoe is usually so far ahead that she doesn’t impact my race. I do want to race her at some point.”
Kamryn Wingfield from Daniel Boone finished second at 20:24.1, while Abingdon’s Aleah Dorn was fourth and Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy was tenth.
Dobyns-Bennett won the girls team title with a score of 23.
One of the most courageous efforts of the day was authored by Sullivan East senior Mandy Lowery, who fell to the ground shortly after crossing the finish line in sixth place.
“I’ve got something going on with my inner calf, but I wanted to get at least one race under my belt and see how it did,” Lowery said.
Lowery made a charge in the second half of the event but it was too late to catch the leaders.
“We started out quicker than I wanted. I should I have conserved a little more in the first mile,” Lowery said. “This race was a brutal one.”
Meanwhile, the training will continue around 7:30 this morning for Wingfield and his breakfast buddies on the Virginia Creeper Trail.
“I will be there,” Wingfield said. “I need to give [Thiessen] a hard time about this race.”
