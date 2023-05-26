Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Abingdon girls win region

Finishing first in eight events helped the Abingdon Falcons win the girls team title during Thursday’s VHSL Region 3D track and field championships in Roanoke.

AHS finished with a score of 135, 23 points better than runner-up and defending region champ Christiansburg.

Senior Makaleigh Jessee and junior Jada Samuel each won two events for the Falcons.

The Tennessee Tech-bound Jessee was triumphant in the 1,600 (5:11.72) and the 800 (2:22.81).

Samuel, a transfer from John Battle, won the 100 hurdles (16.21) and the 300 hurdles (47.61).

Cecilia Johnson (3,200, 11:46.91) and the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x.880 relay squads also brought gold medals back to Washington County.

Abingdon’s boys finished 23 points behind winner William Byrd’s total of 130.

Jack Bundy (800, 1:58.57) and 1,600 (4:23.41) was a double-winner, while the 4x100 relay team (43.97) and Rives Boltwood (9:40.57) were victorious as well.

Abingdon went 1-2-3 in the 1,600 and 3,200 on the boys side.

Boltwood (4:26.09) and Greg Poisson (4:29.84) followed behind Bundy in the 1,600.

Bramley Childress (9:42.75) and Posson (9:51.89) were closely behind Boltwood in the 3,200.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Kovacs falls in state tourney

Ellyson Kovacs of Tennessee High lost her first-round match at the TSSAA Class AA state tournament on Thursday in Murfreesboro.

Collierville senior Ella De Jesus earned a 6-2, 6-3 decision over Kovacs.

GIRLS

Region 1D

Lebanon 6, Twin Valley 0

Singles

Calli Dye def. Haylee Moore, 6-4, 6-2; Averi Russell def. Abi Deskins, 6-1, 6-0; Bailey Collins, forfeit; Makenzie Boyd def. Karlee Skeens, 6-3, 6-0; Marley Bush def. Ally Bales, 6-3, 6-0; Meagan Helton def. Malaya Bell, 6-0, 6-0.

Notes: Lebanon vs. J.I. Burton and Grundy vs. Eastside are the semifinal matchups. Eastside’s Alexa Olnger (singles) and Lebanon’s duo of Calli Dye and Bailey Collins (doubles) already won championships.

Eastside 5, Rural Retreat 0

Singles

Shealyn Mays def. Brionna Rakes, 7-5, 7-5; Cadence Fuller, forfeit

Doubles

Alexa Olinger-Holly Richards def. Annabele Fiscus-Kendra Irvin, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8; Gracen Evans-Annalese Brooks def. Braeden Musser-Julie Miller, 6-4, 7-5; Mays-Olivia Harrison, forfeit.

BOYS

John Battle 5, Marion 1

Singles

Briggs Crabtree (JB) def. Caden Burchett, 7-5, 6-0; Connor Davidson (JB) def Xander Gates 6-2 6-2; Chase Hamlin (JB) def Sam Bowman 6-1, 6-0; Will Crump (JB) def. Logan Langston, 6-3, 3-6, 10-4; Colton Branson (M) def Christian Dula 6-0 6-3

Doubles

Crabtree-Hamlin (JB) def Burchett-Bowman 6-0 6-0

Notes: John Battle (17-2) plays Ridgeview today at 10:30 a.m. in the regional finals at UVa-Wise.

Ridgeview 5, Thomas Walker 1

Singles

Aiden Branham (R) def. Danton Saylor, 6-4, 6-4; Clayton Compton (R) def. Donnie Saylor, 6-0, 6-3; Cameron Grabeel (TW) def. Logan Sutherland, 6-4, 6-2; Alex Evans (R) def. Parker Jackson, 6-2, 6-1; Landon Mullins (R) def. Aidan Grabeel, 6-4, 6-1; Brett Childress (R) def. Blake Will, 1-6, 6-1, 7-6.

LATE WEDNESDAY

GIRLS

Region 3D Finals

Abingdon 6, Staunton River 0

Singles

Lauren Wimmer def. Addy Ferguson, 6-0, 6-0; Grayson Woodall def. Bailey Terry, 6-0, 6-0; Eliza Cozart def. Kenzie Saul, 6-1, 6-0; Wrenn Rainero def. Emily Kiser, 6-0, 61; Katy Creasy def. Taylor Hawnkins, 6-2, 6-3; Eller Buddington def. London Sink, 6-0, 6-3.