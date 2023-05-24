BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High began holding its home soccer matches at Gene Malcolm Stadium this spring.

Turns out that the boys team at the school wins wherever they play.

The Bearcats are 16-0-1 entering Thursday night’s first-round VHSL Region 2D tournament match against the Ridgeview Wolfpack. With a 2-0 win over Graham on Monday night in a match that didn’t end until after 10 p.m. the Bristolians added the tournament title to their regular-season crown

“As a coach, you could not ask for a better group of young men,” said VHS boss Kevin Wright. “All of them are 100 percent bought into the program and the culture we have established.”

Seniors Patrick Poku and Prince Poku – both King University signees – have combined for 42 goals and 12 assists. Freshman Owen Dean (10 assists, eight goals), senior Bailey Owens (two goals, nine assists) and sophomore Jackson Trent (five goals, five assists) are the other top scorers.

“I believe this year we have a true soccer team,” Wright said. “We feature a roster heavy with multi-sport athletes, but the main sport that they focus on is soccer. This has significantly helped us in developing game plans, switching tactics mid-game and overall practice dynamic and the buy-in that is necessary to win championships.”

The Poku brothers have been exceptional to say the least and defenses in Southwest Virginia have struggled to contain the dynamic duo.

“Playing with Prince and Patrick,” Dean said. “It’s a blast.”

Experience also helps as 10 of the 20 players on the roster are seniors.

Dean has made an instant impact as a newcomer.

“It feels like I fit in really well,” Dean said.

Prince Poku and Gage Coleman scored goals, Dean and Patrick Poku dished out assists and Elijah Jackson was in goal for the shutout as VHS blanked Graham on Monday. It was the third time the Bearcats had beaten the bunch from Bluefield this season.

“Graham is a good team that is well-coached and they possess a lot of speed,” Wright said. “We knew this could be an advantage for them so we took a more defensive approach. Going into the game we decided to press the opposition in their defensive third to prevent any through/long balls. This allowed us to win the ball further up the field and counter attack quickly.”

Once again, VHS prevailed.

“It was a battle,” Dean said. “It really just took hard work and the team put it together.”

It also helped the Bearcats playing in their new home. They played matches at Sugar Hollow Park in the past.

“I love it,” Dean said. “The energy.”

Virginia High looks to up its energy level as the stakes grow higher.

“I think we’re pretty confident,” Dean said.