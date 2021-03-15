PREP BOYS SOCCER: Tennessee High opens season at home tonight with Daniel Boone

BRISTOL, Tenn. – One match, four scrimmages and one very productive practice session into the 2020 season and the Tennessee High boys soccer team had hope for success.
Then it all came to a screeching halt.
“It was crazy and devastating,” Tennessee High junior captain Abram Moore said. “I was really excited for that year, our whole team was.”
“It is funny because we had that game and we had a great practice the day after and we were ready to go for the rest of the season and then spring break happens and we never come back to school,” added Tennessee High senior captain Logan Streetman. “We had our practice and then slowly we realized we will never be back.”
Spring break came and went, but it became clear that COVID-19 wasn’t leaving anytime soon and that meant the soccer season was over.
“That was rough. We weren’t expecting it obviously, no one really was so we were just getting into the season,” said Tennessee High senior captain Alex Moore, the older brother to Abram. “We had a tough loss in the last game and then we had a great workout the next practice and we were really excited for the season and then it all went down from there.
“I think the team really unified after that because we did workouts the rest of the spring and everyone worked out at their homes.”
That still didn’t lead to any matches, which left Tennessee High boys soccer coach Andrew Snyder with having to share the bad news with his team.
“It was surreal, emotional, sadness and then just really angry,” Snyder said. “I really feel for the 2020 seniors, they were a special group. It was not a fun night when we had to talk to them about that.”
While Snyder plans to honor those seniors later this season, the current eight Tennessee High seniors will be recognized prior to tonight’s season opener against Big 7 Conference foe Daniel Boone at the Stone Castle beginning at 6 p.m. Spectators will be required to submit to temperature checks, wear masks and observe social distancing.
“It was disheartening, especially for our seniors,” Streetman said. “That is one of the biggest reasons we are having our senior night at our first game, which I think is a great idea.”
Soccer is back in Bristol, with Tennessee High – which has an all-time record of 301-195-40 - planning to challenge the usual contenders, Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, for the top spot in the Big 7.
“I am going to tell you right now I think this is a real special bunch. This group wants to learn, they keep fighting, they don’t quit…” Snyder said. “They have come together as a team. I attribute that to our three captains and our eight seniors. They are setting the tone, and my assistants, they are doing more coaching than I am some days it feels like, and I couldn’t be more blessed or happier.
“I am just pumped and excited about this group, we are going to make some noise and upset some people. There are a couple of people that wear maroon in Kingsport, they might be a little upset to play us.”
Streetman, who will attend West Point in the fall, shares Snyder’s enthusiasm for the season ahead.
“Our biggest goals are definitely conference wins so that would mean beating D-B and Science Hill,” said Streetman, who is excited about freshman James Bowling’s ability to be a much-needed scoring threat for the Vikings. “Past seasons have been rough because that hasn’t really been feasible, but this season is something special. The culture that we have and the skill especially is amazing and I think we have the potential to do it.”
Abram Moore, whose siblings Anna and Aiden were former standouts at Tennessee High, feels much the same. The Moore brothers are not only home-schooled, but also take dual enrollments courses at King and work closely with other home-schooled kids in the area.
“I think it is definitely this year a lot about mentality,” Abram said. “I definitely think that is why I love this team so much right now is we know what it takes, we know that we need to go hard and put everything in. I think everybody has that mentality and knows what it takes.
“I don’t think anybody thinks it is going to be easy, but I definitely think we have what it takes this year. We have definitely put in the time and put in the effort and come prepared.”
That is the kind of message that Snyder wants to hear from his captains.
“Those three right there, they do it all. They set the tone, their leadership style, their fight, their drive. They don’t quit,” said Snyder, who is assisted by Nick Fugate and the South African duo of Andrew Rhoda and Zubair Taylor, both of whom play soccer at King. “The coaches pick our captains and when we picked the captains it wasn’t even a debate who we were going to pick.
“These guys, they set the bar high and I couldn’t be happier and more proud than just watching them grow and just lead the team. It is their team, it is not my team.”
Tennessee High is eager for another season on the pitch. Streetman, in his second year as a captain, is excited for what lies ahead.
“I would say the four years I have been here, this is the best team culture we have had,” Streetman said. “Honestly, I think part of that is realizing how thankful we should be. Last year we didn’t get what we wanted and this year we can really make something out of what we have.”
