PREP BOYS SOCCER: Tennessee High opens season at home tonight with Daniel Boone

“I am just pumped and excited about this group, we are going to make some noise and upset some people. There are a couple of people that wear maroon in Kingsport, they might be a little upset to play us.”

Streetman, who will attend West Point in the fall, shares Snyder’s enthusiasm for the season ahead.

“Our biggest goals are definitely conference wins so that would mean beating D-B and Science Hill,” said Streetman, who is excited about freshman James Bowling’s ability to be a much-needed scoring threat for the Vikings. “Past seasons have been rough because that hasn’t really been feasible, but this season is something special. The culture that we have and the skill especially is amazing and I think we have the potential to do it.”

Abram Moore, whose siblings Anna and Aiden were former standouts at Tennessee High, feels much the same. The Moore brothers are not only home-schooled, but also take dual enrollments courses at King and work closely with other home-schooled kids in the area.

“I think it is definitely this year a lot about mentality,” Abram said. “I definitely think that is why I love this team so much right now is we know what it takes, we know that we need to go hard and put everything in. I think everybody has that mentality and knows what it takes.