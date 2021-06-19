PREP BOYS SOCCER: Graham tops Blue Devils on PKs

GATE CITY, Va. — After more than 100 minutes of scoreless soccer Friday at Legion Field, Graham suddenly couldn’t miss, drilling four of four shots in a penalty kick shootout to win the Region 2D boys championship over Gate City.

The unbeaten G-Men (14-0) will meet Appomattox or Glenvar, who tangle Monday for the Region C title, in Class 2 semifinal play next week.

“I’ve never had an undefeated team,” said longtime Graham coach George Aiello, who roams the sideline barefooted. “But this is a special bunch.”

Meanwhile, Gate City (10-2-2) is left to deal with a heartbreak of life.

“It was win or go home and we emptied the tank out here,” fifth-year Gate City coach Aaron Hillman said. “I said to the guys before the game to be able to look yourselves in the mirror afterwards and ask did you give your all for GC?

“And these kids were ready to go. They’ll be able the rest of their lives to say that in the Region D championship, they gave their all for their home school.”

The game featured four 5-minute overtime sessions prior to the shootout.

Graham goalkeeper Nicholas Knowles stood tall during the shootout, stopping two straight penalty kicks to close the door.