PREP BOYS SOCCER: Graham tops Blue Devils on PKs

GATE CITY, Va. — After more than 100 minutes of scoreless soccer Friday at Legion Field, Graham suddenly couldn’t miss, drilling four of four shots in a penalty kick shootout to win the Region 2D boys championship over Gate City.
The unbeaten G-Men (14-0) will meet Appomattox or Glenvar, who tangle Monday for the Region C title, in Class 2 semifinal play next week.
“I’ve never had an undefeated team,” said longtime Graham coach George Aiello, who roams the sideline barefooted. “But this is a special bunch.”
Meanwhile, Gate City (10-2-2) is left to deal with a heartbreak of life.
“It was win or go home and we emptied the tank out here,” fifth-year Gate City coach Aaron Hillman said. “I said to the guys before the game to be able to look yourselves in the mirror afterwards and ask did you give your all for GC?
“And these kids were ready to go. They’ll be able the rest of their lives to say that in the Region D championship, they gave their all for their home school.”
The game featured four 5-minute overtime sessions prior to the shootout.
Graham goalkeeper Nicholas Knowles stood tall during the shootout, stopping two straight penalty kicks to close the door.
The Blue Devils had made their first two shootout attempts, by Luke Stokes and David Edwards, before Knowles put his foot down.
“It’s a lot of stress,” the 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior said. “I mean, the shooter is supposed to make it and the hard part is stopping it, so it’s really a mental war.”
Graham recorded shootout goals — in succession — from Benjamin Morgan, Zach Dales, Brayden Surface and Luke Stowers.
“We practice PKs every single day for times like this,” Aiello said.
Gate City goalie Luke Reed, who held up remarkably behind a stout defense against a steady attack from the G-Men, simply could not get the stops he needed in the end of what was an extremely physical headknocker.
“It’s hard to take,” the classy 6-2, 200-pound senior said. “But I prayed to the Lord that His will be done, and I guess this was it. But it’s hard to take.
“I hate it. I hate my career is over here at Gate City because I love Gate City with everything inside me. But I’m proud of my men and how we played today.”