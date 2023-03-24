Two coaches who had previously taken the boys basketball programs at their respective schools to the top of the Hogoheegee District during their tenures have resigned their posts.

Jeff Austin stepped down after 10 seasons leading the Holston Cavaliers, while Ryan Potts is done after four seasons guiding the Lebanon Pioneers.

Austin compiled a 106-132 record in his decade at the helm in Damascus.

The 61-year-old Austin began coaching hoops at Holston during the 1996-97 season and took over for Travis Gray as the program’s head coach beginning with the 2013-14 season.

During the pandemic-shortened 2021 season, the Cavaliers won their first outright Hogoheegee regular-season title since 1984, prevailed in the district tournament for the second time in three seasons and finished as Region 1D runner-up to J.I. Burton.

Lebanon was the best team in the Hogoheegee District this season and Potts finished with a 56-37 mark with the Pioneers.

Potts spent six years as an assistant at Lebanon before taking over and prior to that spent time coaching in Georgia and North Carolina.

He plans to remain at Lebanon, where he is an assistant principal.

Check back later for more on this story.