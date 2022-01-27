PREP BOYS HOOPS: Ethan Chavez can play all five positions, is averaging 22 points per game and has been the catalyst for 14-2 Rye Cove. On the kid a fan dubbed "The Creek Freak"

The big man at the small school has played his way into the spotlight, but 6-foot-6 Rye Cove High School senior Ethan Chavez remains unaffected by all that outside noise.

The message on the marquee just down the road at Rye Cove Intermediate School congratulates him on recently scoring his 1,000th career point.

Reporters from two different newspapers stopped by Wednesday to conduct interviews with Chavez, the latest in several queries he’s had from the media this winter in regards to his stellar season.

Coaches from a few small colleges have expressed interest in having him play for their schools at the next level.

He might fly past a defender on his way to the rim or sky high for a rebound, but this soft-spoken, unassuming superstar remains grounded despite all the extra attention.

“ I’m pretty laid back,” Chavez said. “I just go with the flow most of the time.”

Winning basketball is among the things that have flowed this season.

Chavez is averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal per game for the Eagles, who are 14-2 entering Friday night’s highly-anticipated Cumberland District showdown at J.I. Burton.

He has made 54 percent of his shots from the field, 45 percent of those attempts from 3-point range and 80 percent of his free throws.

Impressive.

Very impressive.

“ He’s everything you want in a player,” said Rye Cove coach Michael Paul Berry. “Great size, a very gifted scorer, but he’s a better kid. He’s great in the locker room, very unselfish, a willing passer. All he really wants to do is win basketball games and that attitude is contagious. That’s a coach’s dream to have a player like that.”

Chavez had 38 points and 14 rebounds last Friday in a crucial 66-53 victory over archrival Twin Springs.

“ He impacts the game in multiple ways,” said Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb. “You have to account for him on both ends of the floor. He can be a true matchup problem because he can finish inside and shoot from the perimeter. … He’s a great kid. Obviously, a hard worker; that type of kid will be successful with any path they choose.”

Chavez went for 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in a win over Eastside earlier this month, prompting a spectator at that game to refer to him as the “Creek Freak,” a nod to the “Greek Freak” moniker of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

He will need to deliver another strong performance tonight against J.I. Burton (8-7), the defending VHSL Region 1D champs. Zac Campbell and Lonnie Lindsey have played well for the Raiders, who beat Rye Cove in the earlier meeting between the teams.

Chavez will certainly be at the top of Burton’s scouting report.

“ Chavez is impressive in the way he finishes at the rim, but can also step out and shoot the 3,” said Burton coach Caleb Church. “Not many players his size can do that.”

There were times early in his career when Chavez was planted on the block, but his game has progressed to the point he can play all five positions.

“ We’re very comfortable with him having the ball in his hands. He’s a complete offensive player,” Berry said. “He’s made leaps and bounds every year since he was a ninth-grader and he’s solidified himself as one of the best players in the region.”

Rye Cove fans have taken notice and home games have become a hot ticket.

“ Against Twin Springs last week – that’s the most packed I’ve ever seen it, really,” Chavez said. “I try to do my best every single night, but that gave me extra motivation.”

Chavez impacts the game even when he isn’t putting up big numbers.

Castlewood coach Patrick Wade drew up a defense earlier this season that limited Chavez to five points. However, senior Matthew Rhoton and freshman Hamilton Osborne stepped up to hit key shots as Rye Cove prevailed.

Defenses have indeed tried to clamp down on Chavez in a variety of ways.

“ Here lately a lot of teams have been face guarding me,” Chavez said.

Of course, he just goes with the flow.

“ He doesn’t force things when he sees that stuff,” Berry said. “He gets his teammates involved and finds the open guys.”

Chavez began playing hoops in kindergarten and has risen through the ranks with many of his current teammates. Matthew Rhoton, Andrew Jessee, Titus Homenick, Zach Baker and Roscoe Haines are the other seniors on the roster.

How does Rhoton think Chavez has handled all the recognition?

“ He’s just the same guy he was,” Rhoton said. “He hasn’t let any of it go to his head. He’s remained extremely humble and he’s continued to do his job. He’s definitely one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. He treats everyone with a lot of respect.”

Baker seconded that comment.

“ He’s always finding a way to cheer us up if we are down,” Baker said. “In all, Ethan is not just a great basketball player, but an even better person off the court.”

Need another voice? Haines agrees with the assessment of his teammates as well.

“ That is 100 percent true,” Haines said. “Chavez is one of the nicest people I know. He will always be there to help someone out if needed.”

Chavez hopes these aren’t his final few weeks as a hoopster as he has aspirations of competing at the college level.

“ I want to play basketball as long as I can,” he said. “I like it that much.”

The immediate goal is to bring a Cumberland District championship to Rye Cove and a win Friday would certainly help that cause.

If such a scenario unfolded it might disprove that adage that nice guys finish last.

“ This season has been like years in the making, since us seniors were freshmen,” Chavez said. “It would be pretty special for us to win the district. I just want to win and be playing in March. That’s the ultimate goal.”

