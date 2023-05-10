Donnie Frazier has been one of Southwest Virginia’s most successful girls basketball coaches for a decade and a half.

He’s now taking on a new challenge.

Frazier, 47, has been appointed as the leader of the boys hoops program at J.I. Burton High School after winning more than 200 games while leading the girls basketball teams at Clintwood and Ridgeview.

“The opening came at the right time, I guess,” Frazier said. “I’ve always thought I would get back to coaching boys at some point and the opportunity presented itself and I felt like now was the time.”

A former star at McCreary Central High School and Berea College in Kentucky, Frazier’s last experience coaching boys came in 2007 when he was an assistant to Jeff Adkins at Coeburn High School.

Soon thereafter he landed the gig leading Clintwood’s girls and reached the pinnacle.

The Greenwave won the 2015 VHSL 1A state title with a 52-50 triumph over Twin Valley in the championship clash in Frazier’s seventh season at the helm and what turned out to be the program’s final game.

After Clintwood and Haysi consolidated to form Ridgeview in the fall of 2015, the Wolfpack capped the school’s first girls basketball season with a 51-48 win over Mountain 7 District rival Union in the VHSL 2A state finals.

Frazier went 159-52 in his eight seasons at Ridgeview, while competing in the toughest district and region in the state’s second-smallest classification.

“The success we have had at Ridgeview has been based on building great feeder programs and keeping everyone on the same page,” Frazier said. “A lot of commitment from the coaches, community and players. I think Ridgeview is the only team that has been to the semifinals of the region [tournament] since it opened – the past eight years. That’s a sign that we are doing something right, so I feel pretty good about the program and where it’s at.”

Frazier met with Ridgeview’s players on Monday to inform them of the move.

“It was one of the toughest things I’ve had to do as a coach,” Frazier said. “They are a special group of young ladies. I let them know I’ll be around and if they ever need anything they could always get in touch with me.”

Frazier is just the fourth coach to lead J.I. Burton’s boys program since the 1969-70 season as Stan Wilson (the guy whose name adorns Burton’s gym), Aaron Williams and Caleb Church provided wins and continuity.

Church was 62-33 in his four seasons at the helm and led the Raiders to the 2021 Region 1D title. He stepped down shortly after the 2022-23 season ended.

The Raiders went 16-11 back in the winter and lost to Honaker in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament. Four players who earned first or second-team status on the All-Cumberland District squad graduated, so the head coach won’t be the only newcomer for the Raiders when the season begins.

Frazier plans to meet with his new team soon.

“Going in I will tell them what my expectations are and what I need out of them for us to be successful,” Frazier said. “I’ve been told they lost seven seniors, so we will grow together.”

An intense competitor, Frazier was once the winner on a 2008 episode of the reality television show “Pros vs. Joes” as he attempted to tackle former NFL running back Ricky Williams, sparred with ex-junior lightweight boxing champion Arturo Gatti and played some hoops against NBA legend Charles Oakley.

He spent five months away from the game in 2007 working for Superior Well Services, driving a truck and helping set up natural gas wells.

Yet, coaching has been his true calling.

“I feel that Coach Frazier will be a good fit at Burton High School,” said J.I. Burton principal Brad Hart. “He is a tireless worker and is very passionate about the game of basketball. His success at Clintwood and Ridgeview speaks of his hard work and maintaining a successful program and we feel that it will translate to Burton. We are excited for him to become a part of the Norton community and John I. Burton High School.”