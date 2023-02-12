EMORY, Va. – One could classify the atmosphere inside a packed Emory & Henry College King Center on Saturday night as electric and it was Mr. Energy who ended up giving the Lebanon High School Pioneers a jolt.

Freshman Mike Reece scored 10 points, played dogged defense, came up with several clutch plays and seemingly got a hand on nearly every rebound and loose ball that came his way as Lebanon earned a 53-35 win over the Chilhowie Warriors in a one-game Hogoheegee District boys basketball playoff.

Lebanon (20-3) led wire-to-wire in earning the Hogoheegee District’s top seed in the Region 1D tournament and Reece was one of the many standouts in what could be called a total team effort.

“Defense got us started first and foremost,” Reece said. “We just did an excellent job rebounding and we harped on defense coming into this game. … They are a great team and well-coached, but we played the best we can.”

The Pioneers scored the game’s first seven points in setting the tone and built a 25-17 halftime lead.

Reece knocked down a buzzer-beating jumper to close the first quarter.

He also held Chilhowie’s Zac Hall to eight points – four in each half – on the defensive end. That’s the same Zac Hall who scored 25 points in the Warriors’ 68-67 win over Lebanon last month.

“[Reece] really relished the challenge of guarding Hall,” said Lebanon coach Ryan Potts. “I think that’s the great thing about him as a freshman is he’s fearless. He did such a great job on Zac making everything difficult. I mean he’s 6-foot-4 with long arms, he’s a tough matchup for anybody.”

Reece is a battle-tested ninth-grader.

He was the starting quarterback for Lebanon’s football team, which advanced to the second round of the VHSL Region 1D playoffs.

Saturday was the biggest hoops game he’d played to date.

“Where I played football it helped, but I’m not going to lie,” Reece said. “When I walked out there tonight I was a little nervous. But once we got going, we were cruising from the start.”

Even when Reece made a mistake on Saturday, it turned out to be beneficial for the Pioneers.

He missed a breakaway dunk early in the fourth quarter, but the carom ended up going straight to Brody Wess, who scored on the putback to put Lebanon up 46-29.

“I’m glad he got the rebound,” Reece said. “If not, I was going to be sitting the bench.”

Andy Lambert of Lebanon led all scorers with 15 points.

“Andy’s been super steady for us all season,” Potts said. “He does a great job of getting in transition and scoring.”

Chance Parker added 10 points, while Keyton Keene collected eight points. The Pioneers certainly have depth – among other things.

“They have size, skill, fundamentals,” said Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass. “They’re one of the best teams in the region for a reason.”

The Pioneers also had plenty of motivation after that one-point loss in Chilhowie’s cozy gym, known as the “Hot Box.”

“We were going to take this one personal after we lost at the Hot Box,” Lambert said. “We had a really good shootaround this morning and came out here and got it done. Everyone knows defense gets us going and we did a great job tonight. If we play defense like that, the sky’s the limit.”

Chilhowie (19-4) connected on just 12 of its 42 shot attempts from the field and did not have a player score in double digits.

“A poor offensive performance for us,” Snodgrass said. “We were due a poor offensive performance. We’ve been playing well. I’m more worried about us getting beat in transition down the floor. We would miss a shot and they would get it out and score some easy ones.”

Senior guard Aiden Bartuski did not play in the first half for Chilhowie after a violation of school rules. He entered in the third quarter and came up with a steal and layup that brought the Warriors within 27-24 with 6:39 left in the third quarter.

That was as close as Chilhowie got the rest of the way as Lebanon responded with a quick 6-0 run to push the advantage back to nine points.

Lebanon will host the semifinals and finals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

The Pioneers dropped a 72-48 decision to Twin Springs in the quarterfinals of the 2022 VHSL Region 1D tournament, but this version of the squad is much better.

“I said at the start of last year it was going to be a two-year process. We were young and played six sophomores quite a bit last season,” Potts said. “We took some lumps and our youth has shown a few times this year still, but this year we’re much more poised and much better defensively.

“We look a lot different than we did last year. Last year we were kind of a one-trick pony. If we couldn’t press and turn you over we were struggling. This was a halfcourt game a lot tonight and we were able to win in that grind-it-out type of game.”