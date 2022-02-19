PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Virginia High finishes 3rd in SWD tourney, Graham beats Marion in finals

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. _ What better way to rebound from a tough loss than get back on the court.

Virginia High did just that on Saturday night, canning 12 3-pointers to defeat Tazewell 62-49 in the Southwest District consolation game on Saturday night at Bluefield State College's Ned Shott Gymnasium.

Virginia High (18-7), which dropped a one-point decision to Marion in Friday's SWD semifinals, was led by Kenyae Carter, who had three 3s and 17 points, while Elijah Green added four threes for 14 points.

"Coach told me we needed to play good and Dante [Worley) didn't play too good at first so I had to step up a little bit and help out my team," Carter said. "We had to move the ball together as a team to get the best shot we could find."

Davarion Mozell added a trio of 3s to finish with nine points.

"Obviously last night didn't go well for us. We were a little bitter about it, but we wanted to come in here and bounce back," Virginia High head coach Julius Gallishaw said. "Tazewell never quit, they kept fighting, but we came out of here with a victory and I am happy about it."

Tazewell (5-19) led 14-12 affer one quarter and were still up 21=20 with 4:02 until halftime before the Bearcats went on a 12-3 run to take a 32-24 lead into the break.

That margin stayed in double digits most of the second half.

Virginia High will visit Gate City in the opening round of the Region 2D playoffs on Wednesday.

"You know Gate City always plays hard, especially up there, a big challenge for us, but I think our guys are going to be ready for it," Gallishaw said.

Connor Creasy had all three of Tezewell's 3s to finish with 22 points, while Brody Patterson added 10 for the Bulldogs, who will visit Union in a Region 2D opener on Wednesday.

Championship

Graham 57, Marion 52

Bluefield State has been Graham's home this season after its court was ruined by flooding prior to the season. In addition, the G-Men started its season late due to football and started the year at 2-6.

No wonder Todd Baker was thrilled that the G-Men, who are 12-1 since then, added the SWD tourney title to its regular season crown it shared with Virginia High.

"Our motto was 'No excuses'," said Baker, Graham head coach, whose G-Men will host John Battle on Wednesday. "This is probably one of our proudest coaching years as a group, just to come from where we were. The senior leadership of this group has been spectacular, and I am just so proud of them."

David Graves scored 19 points, Kaleb Morgan added 18 and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw had for Graham, which jumped out to 9-2 lead and then held off Marion, which closed within 32-31 in the third quarter, but could never get over the hump.

"First of all, congratulations to Graham, they are a great team and we came in fighting," Marion head coach Adam Burchett said. "I can't enough good things about our guys. If we could get a couple of stops here and there and knock down a couple of shots.

"I am proud of our guys, but congratulations to Graham."

Marion, which will host Ridgeview in a Region 2D opener on Wednesday, was led by Grant Willliams and Parker Wolfe with 12 points each, while Brady Roberts added 11 in the loss.

Virginia High 62, Tazewell 49

TAZEWELL (49) - Creasy 9 0-0 22, Mills 4 1-1 9, Patterson 3 4-5 10, Hickman 1 0-0 2, Collier 1 0-0 2, Duty 1 2-3 4, Ball 0 0-0 0, Witt 0 0-4 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 7-13 49.

VIRGINIA HIGH (62) - Worley 2 2-4 7, Carter 7 0-0 17, Delaney 1 0-2 2, Owens 2 0-0 4, Green 5 0-1 14, Martin 2 0-1 4, Cheers 1 0-0 3, Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Mozell 3 0-0 9, Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-8 62.

Tazewell 14 10 10 15 - 49

Virginia High 12 20 19 11 - 62

3-point goals: TZ 3 (Creasy 3); VH 12 (Green 4, Carter 3, Mozell 3, Worley, Cheers). Total fouls: TZ 19; VH 14. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.

Graham 57, Marion 52

MARION (52) - Ford 3 0-0 9, Langston 0 0-0 0, Keheley 0 0-0 0, Osborne 1 0-0 2, Roberts 5 0-0 12, Wolfe 5 1-2 12, Williams 6 0-2 12, Carroll 1 1-2 3, Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 2-6 52.

GRAHAM (57) - Turner-Bradshaw 5 1-2 12, B.Morgan 2 0-0 5, Pruitt 1 0-0 3, Graves 6 7-8 19, Roberts 0 0-0 0, K.Morgan 7 3-3 18, Ni 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 11-31 57.

Marion 10 17 10 15 - 52

Graham 13 19 10 15 - 57

3-point goals: MR 6 (Ford 3, Roberts 2, Williams); GR 4 (Turner-Bradshaw, B.Morgan, Pruitt, K.Morgan). Total fouls: MR 10; GR 10. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none.