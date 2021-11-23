PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings, Wolves pick up wins

“And they had more kids today that didn’t play today, which gave them more people and kind of kept them fresh,” Hoese said. “They just played harder than we did. I’ll give him credit, he had his team ready to play and they were the better team tonight.

“When it comes down to it,” Hoese said, “when there’s balls on the ground and the other team’s beating you to ‘em every time – I’ve prided myself for 24 years on us getting those loose balls, and we got outplayed tonight.”

West Ridge 73

Unicoi County 63

Junior 6-foot-9 center Dawson Arnold scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and guard Jackson Dean scored all 18 of his points in the first half with six 3-pointers for the Wolves.

West Ridge will play Daniel Boone in the opening semifinal on Friday at 3 p.m.

Arnold was going against his longtime friend Lucas Slagle, a 6-foot-6 post for Unicoi who was making his season debut after missing four games with a knee injury.

A day before his 17th birthday, Dawson punctuated the performance with his first dunk in a varsity high school game. It gave West Ridge a 69-59 lead with 2:55 remaining.