PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Union's defense stops Abingdon, 54-42

“We’ve started slow the past couple game, but we knew that we were facing a good team today so we wanted a faster start,” Cusano said. “We were moving the ball, and I just happened to be the open person.”

Cusano topped the Bears with 15 points, while 5-8 senior Alex Rasnick (12 points), the 6-5 Bunch (11) and 6-3 junior Noah Jordan (10) also reached double figures.

“It’s a lot easier when you have teammates who can shoot and score,” Cusano said.

It was Rasnick, a clever four-year starter, who came to the rescue in the second half with a series of hoops after AHS closed within 38-34 with 5:37 left in the game on a four-point play from senior Jake O’Quinn.

“I liked our chances if we could be close going into the fourth quarter, but Union made some tough shots,” AHS coach Aaron Williams said. “Rasnick will graduate one of these days.”

After braving snowy conditions on the 61-mile trek to Big Stone Gap, the Falcons never found an answer for the defense and balance of Union.

“It was a game of matchups with each trying to play to their strengths, and we were always trying to get back into it after that slow start,” Williams said. “We’ve got to have better play from some of our key guys.”