PREP BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Union, George Wythe take regional tournament triumphs

Bradley Bunch scored 27 points, and also contributed six steals, five rebounds and five assists to lead defending VHSL Class 2 boys basketball state champion Union to a 70-30 Region 2D quarterfinal rout of Tazewell on Wednesday night.
Union (20-5), which will play Marion in the semifinals on Friday at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, also led 31-4 after one quarter and 40-12 at the break.
Malachi Jenkins added 16 points – on 8-of-13 from the field – along with five assists and three steals. Peyton Honeycutt dished out nine assists. Bunch was 10-of-12 from the field. Dominic Clark hits three 3s for nine points.
Tazewell (5-19) was led by Ethan Mills with 10 points and Jacob Witt with six points and seven boards. The Bulldogs committed 27 turnovers, which turned into 19 steals for the Bears.
George Wythe 80, Narrows 65
George Wythe suffered a narrow loss to Narrows in the 2021 Region 1C tournament.
The Maroons made sure it wasn’t close in the rematch a year later.
A fast start and a balanced scoring attack led the way in GW’s first-round road win over the Green Wave on Wednesday.
Reed Kirtner (20 points), Brayden Rainey (18 points), Ty Campbell (17 points) and Shane Huff (12 points) were the leaders for the Maroons. GW (10-15) gets major contributions from five freshmen and is one of the youngest teams in far Southwest Virginia.
Narrows (17-8) was led by sophomore Kolier Pruett’s 26 points.