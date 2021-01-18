PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Ramsey leads Abingdon past Union, 64-55

Moments later, Jake O’Quinn drained a 3-pointer to put the Falcons up 39-36, a lead they never relinquished. An 11-4 run that bridged the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth put Abingdon firmly in control.

“We caught fire from 3 and we got it going inside too,” Ramsey said. “Our defense also picked up from the first half.”

Ramsey had nine of his team-high 16 points in the second half.

“I liked the way Evan was going towards the bucket,” said Abingdon coach Aaron Williams. “It was a quick turnaround [after Saturday’s defeat] and we did some film work and showed him where in the game on Saturday he would catch it and was shooting it farther away from the basket. We felt like he was getting fouled a lot of those times, but if you aren’t going toward the bucket, you’re not going to get the call. Tonight, I felt he really went to the bucket and I was glad to see that.”

O’Quinn (14 points, seven rebounds), Chase Hungate (15 points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists), Jake Thacker (10 points, four assists, two steals) and Ethan Gibson (nine points) also keyed the win for AHS. The Falcons shot 51 percent from the field.