PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Ramsey leads Abingdon past Union, 64-55

ABINGDON, Va. – Reporters from three newspapers, folks shooting highlights for two local television stations and two guys broadcasting on internet radio were among those at Abingdon High School on Monday night.
If more than 25 spectators (the number permitted in VHSL gyms due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols) had been allowed, the place would have been packed.
This was a marquee rematch between the top two boys basketball teams in Southwest Virginia.
“That was the biggest game of the season until we come to the playoffs,” said Abingdon sophomore center Evan Ramsey.
The 6-foot-11, 230-pound big man had a big-time performance with 16 points, four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal as the Falcons dominated the second half in taking a 64-55 Mountain 7 District triumph and helping their own postseason position.
Abingdon (8-1, 7-1) and Union (6-2, 6-1) are now tied for first place in the Mountain 7 District and two days after the Falcons suffered a 54-42 loss to Union in Big Stone Gap, they bounced back in a big way.
“We had to come back strong,” Ramsey said. “That was a tough loss on Saturday, but we fought hard and pulled this one out.”
Abingdon trailed 30-29 at halftime, but pulled even at 36 with 3:58 remaining in the third quarter when Ramsey converted a three-point play.
Moments later, Jake O’Quinn drained a 3-pointer to put the Falcons up 39-36, a lead they never relinquished. An 11-4 run that bridged the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth put Abingdon firmly in control.
“We caught fire from 3 and we got it going inside too,” Ramsey said. “Our defense also picked up from the first half.”
Ramsey had nine of his team-high 16 points in the second half.
“I liked the way Evan was going towards the bucket,” said Abingdon coach Aaron Williams. “It was a quick turnaround [after Saturday’s defeat] and we did some film work and showed him where in the game on Saturday he would catch it and was shooting it farther away from the basket. We felt like he was getting fouled a lot of those times, but if you aren’t going toward the bucket, you’re not going to get the call. Tonight, I felt he really went to the bucket and I was glad to see that.”
O’Quinn (14 points, seven rebounds), Chase Hungate (15 points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists), Jake Thacker (10 points, four assists, two steals) and Ethan Gibson (nine points) also keyed the win for AHS. The Falcons shot 51 percent from the field.
“I thought we were really efficient,” Williams said. “We just had to keep attacking as I told them in the huddle. We didn’t want to lay off the pedal, because Union can make shots. We didn’t have time to sit on it.”
Abingdon certainly had it going from the outside with their sharpshooter and inside with Ramsey.
“My guards were feeding me good passes,” Ramsey said.
It was the second-most points Union had allowed in a game this season.
“They wanted it more than us and it showed,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “When you come in and the guy you’re playing against or guarding plays harder than you that’s a problem and you’re going to be on the wrong end of the scoreboard when that happens.”
Alex Rasnick (20 points), Bradley Bunch (16 points, 11 rebounds, four assists) and Sean Cusano (12 points, nine rebounds) led the Bears’ usual balanced attack. However, the defensive intensity wasn’t up to the usual standards.
“[Abingdon] ran their offense good and got some good shots and made ‘em,” Moore said. “If we had been playing harder and fully engaged, I think we could have limited some of that. They got some easy shots and some of that was just us not playing hard enough to be honest with you.”
With a points system to determine seeding for the VHSL Region 3D tournament, every win is important for Abingdon. The Falcons host Gate City (4-4, 3-4) tonight in another key matchup as they beat the Blue Devils, 44-42, in the earlier encounter.
“I feel like our regular season gets us prepared for [the regionals],” Williams said. “Union gets you ready.”
Speaking of being ready, Ramsey certainly was on Monday night.
“We’re getting better every game and getting in playoff shape,” he said.
