PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Northwood gets big win over Grundy, 70-62

SALTVILLE, Va. – In a showdown between two of the top big men in the Virginia High School League’s smallest classification, the Northwood Panthers ended up notching a sizeable win.
The trio of Eli Carter, Michael Frye and Cole Rolen were terrific in Northwood’s quality 70-62 non-district victory over the Grundy Golden Wave on Saturday afternoon.
The primary storyline entering the contest was the battle between Carter and 6-foot-9 senior Cade Looney of Grundy.
A 6-foot-5 junior, Carter more than held his own in finishing with 15 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and three blocks.
Looney piled up 23 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists in showing why he was last season’s VHSL Region 1D player of the year and has committed to Emory & Henry College.
“I was excited for the challenge,” Carter said. “We just had to play team ball and we double-teamed Looney a lot.”
Carter is averaging 19.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 5.3 blocks per game in what has been a breakout season. What area has he improved on the most from last year?
“Shooting-wise,” Carter said. “Definitely.”
He showcased his range on Saturday as his key 3-pointer with 5:52 remaining put Northwood up 57-49. Northwood coach Tim Johnson could tell Carter was ready to test his skills against one of the area’s best.
“He’s a competitor,” Johnson said. “It was a good game for him and a good game for us.”
Frye (26 points) and Rolen (22 points, four assists, four steals) had strong performances as well.
Sophomore Owen Doane – making his varsity debut after being promoted from the JV squad – supplied four points.
“We’ve got the kids that if we do things right,” Johnson said. “Everybody eats.”
It was a case of famine early on for Northwood as the Panthers fell behind 22-12.
A 3-pointer by Frye in the closing moments of the first quarter seemed to get Northwood energized and the Panthers built a 37-32 lead at halftime, a 51-41 advantage after three quarters and held a 63-51 edge at one juncture in the fourth quarter.
Every time Grundy (8-3) got close in the second half, Carter, Rolen and Frye made plays to thwart the comeback bid.
Twenty-one turnovers also didn’t help the Golden Wave, who used three seniors and four freshmen on Saturday.
“We’re playing with a young team and they are still adapting,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “Northwood’s a good team with a bunch of seniors and I told my team that I’d rather come up here and play this game and try to get better from it as we’re heading into the postseason.”
Logan Thacker (18 points, five rebounds) and Thomas Gilbert (15 points) also scored in double digits on Saturday for the Wave.
Grundy will play Honaker on Tuesday in a one-game playoff at Twin Valley to determine the top seed for the Black Diamond District tournament and the league’s automatic bid to the Region 1D tournament. The two teams split in the regular season.
“Honaker has a young team too,” Brian Looney said. “We’re in the same boat and very similar.”
Northwood (8-3) finished third in the Hogoheegee District regular-season standings and will face Chilhowie on Thursday in the semifinals of the district tournament.
The Panthers will enter that contest riding a wave of momentum after beating the Golden Wave.
“The last two games we have developed more consistency because we have been more efficient on offense,” Johnson said. “We just have to make sure we’re active and moving and sharing the basketball.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570