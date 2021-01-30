PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Northwood gets big win over Grundy, 70-62

“He’s a competitor,” Johnson said. “It was a good game for him and a good game for us.”

Frye (26 points) and Rolen (22 points, four assists, four steals) had strong performances as well.

Sophomore Owen Doane – making his varsity debut after being promoted from the JV squad – supplied four points.

“We’ve got the kids that if we do things right,” Johnson said. “Everybody eats.”

It was a case of famine early on for Northwood as the Panthers fell behind 22-12.

A 3-pointer by Frye in the closing moments of the first quarter seemed to get Northwood energized and the Panthers built a 37-32 lead at halftime, a 51-41 advantage after three quarters and held a 63-51 edge at one juncture in the fourth quarter.

Every time Grundy (8-3) got close in the second half, Carter, Rolen and Frye made plays to thwart the comeback bid.

Twenty-one turnovers also didn’t help the Golden Wave, who used three seniors and four freshmen on Saturday.