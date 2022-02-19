PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Marion edges Virginia High, advances to face Graham in SWD tournament title game

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Parker Wolfe hit two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining on the clock to give Marion a 57-56 win over Virginia High on Friday night in the semifinals of the Southwest District boys basketball tournament at Bluefield State College.

The Scarlet Hurricane defense knocked the ball out of bounds with 1.7 seconds left, forcing the Bearcats to put up a desperation heave at the buzzer that was off the mark. The win moved Marion into tonight’s tourney title game against Graham and avenged two earlier losses to the Bearcats.

Virginia High trailed 49-37 entering the final period and mounted a comeback that nearly gave them the win. The Hurricane slowed the pace in the final quarter and it nearly backfired on them.

Marion went nearly five minutes without a basket and Virginia High battled back to nearly steal the win. Dante Worley, who was a sparkplug the entire game, scored 12 fourth-quarter points to spark the VHS rally.

The Virginia High defense forced several Marion turnovers in the final quarter and converted them to points. Jack Ford, who finished the night with 10 points for the ‘Canes, hit a 3-pointer for Marion’s first points of the fourth quarter.

Ford was fouled shooting a 3 at the 1:39 mark, but made just one of three. Two free throws and a bucket by Worley gave Virginia High the lead and Aquemini Martin’s basket pushed that advantage to 56-53.

Grant Williams hit two free throws with just over a minute left to get the Hurricane within one at 56-55. Marion got the ball back off a VHS miss and ran the clock down to 8.9 seconds before taking a time out.

Wolfe was fouled going to the basket and despite a timeout between shots, hit nothing but net on both pressure-packed attempts

Wolfe led Marion with 14 points and was joined in double figures by Ford and Brady Roberts each with 10. The normally high-scoring Williams finished with nine.

Marion used an 11-0 run to start the second quarter to build a 39-28 halftime lead after the two teams battled to a 13-13 tie at the end of one quarter.

Worley finished with 22 points and Martin 16 for Virginia High. The win coupled with Graham’s win over Tazewell made the Hurricanes the second seed in next week’s Region 2D tournament and they will host Ridgeview.

Virginia High will play Tazewell in today’s third-place game.

Graham 66, Tazewell 40

Graham survived a sluggish first half and pulled away for a triumph over Tazewell in the second game. David Graves had 19 points to lead the G-Men, Kaleb Morgan 15 and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw had 14 to lead Graham and put them in tonight’s tournament title game against Marion.

Brody Patterson led Tazewell with 16 points.