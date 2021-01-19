PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: John Battle holds off rival Virginia High as Richardson's FTs seal the deal

Nathan Spurling scored 12 points before intermission and Smith added 10 to set the pace for Posey, who also got good first-half production from Bryson Almany and Caden Morefield, combining to hit three 3-point jumpers to help fuel the fire.

Almany, Smith and Spurling all finished with 14 points, while Morefield kicked in 11.

“We did exactly what we wanted to do in the first half,” Posey said. “We controlled the tempo and we broke the fastbreak when needed to and wanted to.

“If you run the plays like we try to teach these guys, we’ll get open looks like that. With their 2-3 zone we noticed that it was open in the middle, and once you get it into the middle you can go high or low and get easy shots. And we did that.”

But then, the switch flipped.

“Just like we did at Gate City, we lost our focus and lost our composure in the second half,” Posey said. “In the second half we mostly didn’t even play like a varsity basketball team.

“But give Virginia High credit. They came out [second half] and put it to us, plain and simple. And we didn’t step up and accept it, and the scoreboard shows we were fortunate to win.”