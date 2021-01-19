PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: John Battle holds off rival Virginia High as Richardson's FTs seal the deal

BRISTOL, Va. – The good, the bad and the ugly turned up for both boys basketball teams Monday night at John Battle, and in the end the homestanding Trojans were just glad to come away with a 67-62 victory over city rival Virginia High.
In a real Jekyll and Hyde non-district game, John Battle (3-5) nearly blew a 30-point lead before Virginia High (1-6) simply ran out of time.
If it would have been a 33-minute contest, who knows?
“I’m glad it wasn’t,” said second-year Battle head coach Steve Posey.
Backup guard Jon Alan Richardson, a junior who was in the game because senior Zack Smith had fouled out, scored his only points of the evening and sealed the deal when he made both ends of a one-and-one with 9.4 seconds to play and Battle leading 65-62.
“He stepped right up there and drilled it,” Posey said. “He’s a good foul shooter, a good foul shooter. I’m glad he was the one that ended up getting fouled.”
Well before Richardson’s clutch moment, Battle had scored on 18 of its last 27 possessions of the first half – all field goals, no foul shots – to gain a 40-10 advantage just before intermission.
The Trojans, actually down 4-0 nearly halfway through the first quarter, attacked VHS’s zone defense with dribble drives and good interior passing to gain their stronghold.
Nathan Spurling scored 12 points before intermission and Smith added 10 to set the pace for Posey, who also got good first-half production from Bryson Almany and Caden Morefield, combining to hit three 3-point jumpers to help fuel the fire.
Almany, Smith and Spurling all finished with 14 points, while Morefield kicked in 11.
“We did exactly what we wanted to do in the first half,” Posey said. “We controlled the tempo and we broke the fastbreak when needed to and wanted to.
“If you run the plays like we try to teach these guys, we’ll get open looks like that. With their 2-3 zone we noticed that it was open in the middle, and once you get it into the middle you can go high or low and get easy shots. And we did that.”
But then, the switch flipped.
“Just like we did at Gate City, we lost our focus and lost our composure in the second half,” Posey said. “In the second half we mostly didn’t even play like a varsity basketball team.
“But give Virginia High credit. They came out [second half] and put it to us, plain and simple. And we didn’t step up and accept it, and the scoreboard shows we were fortunate to win.”
Using 94 feet of defensive pressure, the Bearcats roared back methodically behind the play of Dalton Taylor and Jean Mulumba, getting to within 55-40 by the end of the third quarter.
VHS continued to come, closing to within 63-54 with 2:26 to play and making it a 65-62 game when Ethan Scales swished his third high-arching 3-pointer of the game with 11.7 seconds left.
But, the damage had been done, and Virginia High could not get over the top.
Taylor led VHS with 15 points, while Mulumba was good for a dozen.
“I thought in the first half that we showed a real lack of energy, on offense and on defense,” said first-year Virginia High coach Julius Gallishaw. “Then in the second half the light came on for us.
“I’ve got to do a better job of getting these guys right and getting them ready to play in the game, so that’s my fault. We’ve just got to do a better job of being ready to start with and having some consistency for four quarters. But we’re going to keep fighting to get better every day.”
Virginia High, down 40-13 at halftime, made 6 of 20 shots in the first half and committed 10 turnovers while missing all six of its free throws.