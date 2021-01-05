PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Jake Thacker keys fast start as Abingdon overwhelms Virginia High, 81-44

ABINGDON, Va. – Having started the season later than most of its Mountain 7 District brethren, the boys basketball team at Abingdon High School is anxious to make up for lost time.

“We’re as ready as anyone,” senior guard Jake Thacker said. “I’ve prepared myself the whole offseason for this, so when the game starts I am ready to go.”

Thacker certainly got out of the gate fast on Monday night as he scored 14 of his 22 points in the first quarter as the Falcons blitzed the Virginia High Bearcats, 81-44, for a non-district victory.

Two days after a 44-42 season-opening win at Gate City, Abingdon (2-0) had no letdown.

“Our kids are grateful they get to play and are invested and they want to make the most of every opportunity,” said AHS coach Aaron Williams. “I think this kind of season that is scheduled, there could be a lot of ups and downs playing so many consecutive games, but we’ve got some good, experienced kids and I trust that they are going to be ready to go.”

A senior guard, Thacker is among the proven veterans for the Falcons and he averaged 13.6 points, 5.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game last season. He scored 20 points in a Region 3D tournament game against Northside from Roanoke and was a second-team all-region selection.