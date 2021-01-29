PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: J.I. Burton trips Thomas Walker, claims Cumberland District crown

Lindsey led the Raiders in scoring with 14 points, including 10 in the opening half, as the junior continues to progress after moving into a starting role last year after standout Zac Campbell was out with a knee injury.

“ Last year when Zac came up with his ACL,” Lindsey said, “I just knew we had to pick it up if we wanted to go somewhere.”

That effort continued to show on this night, running the floor with his teammates while also attacking the glass and getting those effort points that every team needs.

“ That is pretty much what I look for,” he said. “I don’t get the ball that much so I have to get second chance points and create the opportunity to score.”

Thomas Walker, which finished 0-22 last season, has shown improvement under first-year head coach Clay Jeffers. The Pioneers were led by Zack Kidwell with 12 points and seven off the bench from Larry Hart.

J.I. Burton will host a Cumberland District tournament game on Wednesday as the Raiders look to add a tourney title to its regular season crown. Despite having wrapped up the regular season and a top seed in the upcoming regionals, don’t expect Church to rest his starters to prepare for the postseason.