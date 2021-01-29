PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: J.I. Burton trips Thomas Walker, claims Cumberland District crown

NORTON, Va. - With a visit to archrival Eastside on tap today, Ethan Lindsey and the J.I. Burton Raiders wanted to secure the Cumberland District title on Friday night.
They did, in dominating fashion.
“ We had our mind set on winning,” said Lindsey, after the Raiders’ 67-27 Cumberland District victory over Thomas Walker at Stan Wilson Gymnasium. “We did the little things right tonight and I think that is what got us the ‘W.’ We distributed the ball real good and hit our shots.”
J.I. Burton (12-1, 10-1), which posed for celebratory photos after the game, took command from the start, jumping out to a 13-1 lead that eventually grew to 22-5 after the opening eight minutes. That margin grew to 37-14 at the break.
While Trevor Culbertson scored all eight of his points in a first quarter that saw the Raiders run the floor in transition, J.I. Burton was also stingy on defense, limiting high-scoring Caleb Yeary to just four points in the game.
“ We really wanted to focus defensively on stopping Yeary. I think that was our main focus, stopping him,” J.I. Burton head coach Caleb Church said. “I thought we did a really good job of that, Noah Godsey did and Trevor played on him some. I thought everybody who guarded him did a really good job.
“ We pushed the tempo, ran the floor, got good transition buckets. Ethan Lindsey, he really ran the floor well and so did [Elijah] Lovell as well. I just thought we played good team basketball and that is really what got us the win.”
Lindsey led the Raiders in scoring with 14 points, including 10 in the opening half, as the junior continues to progress after moving into a starting role last year after standout Zac Campbell was out with a knee injury.
“ Last year when Zac came up with his ACL,” Lindsey said, “I just knew we had to pick it up if we wanted to go somewhere.”
That effort continued to show on this night, running the floor with his teammates while also attacking the glass and getting those effort points that every team needs.
“ That is pretty much what I look for,” he said. “I don’t get the ball that much so I have to get second chance points and create the opportunity to score.”
Thomas Walker, which finished 0-22 last season, has shown improvement under first-year head coach Clay Jeffers. The Pioneers were led by Zack Kidwell with 12 points and seven off the bench from Larry Hart.
J.I. Burton will host a Cumberland District tournament game on Wednesday as the Raiders look to add a tourney title to its regular season crown. Despite having wrapped up the regular season and a top seed in the upcoming regionals, don’t expect Church to rest his starters to prepare for the postseason.
“ I know those guys are hungry to play Eastside so they are going to want to play,” Church said. “They are going to be excited to play so hopefully we will be ready to go tomorrow.”
One day remains in a regular season that has lasted just over a month due to restrictions made by the Virginia High School League to compete during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ It is crazy, it has gone way too fast, especially for the seniors,” said Lindsey, who lamented that one of his teammates was unable to play this season. “I feel bad for Isaiah Kinser, he couldn’t play this year or he would have really helped us out a lot.”
Campbell finished with 10 points, while Chris Branham and Lovell added nine apiece for the Raiders, who cleared the bench for much of the second half, outscoring the Pioneers 30-13 after the break.
Expect the Raiders to be ready tonight for the Spartans, but at least the Cumberland District regular crown title has been secured in Norton. Meanwhile, Eastside will be playing for seeding in the upcoming tournament.
“ You have got a bullseye on your back now so they are going to be gunning for you,” Church said. “I know they are all in a race for second and third so they are going to be itching to get a win.
“ We have just got to come out and do what we did tonight, play team ball and get after somebody.”
