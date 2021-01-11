PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Hungate's dunks lead Abingdon to 85-54 win over Ridgeview

ABINGDON, Va. – Chase Hungate came up with the steal, raced down the court and delivered a one-handed dunk with 40 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

A mere 26 seconds later – much to the delight of his teammates – a nearly identical sequence occurred as he stole the ball, got ahead of everybody in transition and jammed it home once again.

Those happened to be the first two slams he’d ever executed in a game.

“It was a big moment,” Hungate said with a smile.

It was part of a big-time performance in a big game for the 6-foot-1 senior as he poured in 29 points to lead the way for the Abingdon High School Falcons in an 85-54 Mountain 7 District boys basketball victory over the Ridgeview Wolfpack on Monday night.

The much-anticipated showdown between undefeated squads turned into a one-sided triumph for Abingdon.

The Falcons (5-0, 4-0) built a 19-point halftime lead and stretched their advantage to 71-30 by the time the third quarter was over. AHS outscored Ridgeview, 27-5, during the third quarter with Hungate’s dunks highlighting the surge.