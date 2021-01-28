PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Holston claims first outright Hogoheegee District title in 37 years

RURAL RETREAT, Va. – The boys basketball team at Holston High School had waited decades to own sole possession of a Hogoheegee District regular-season title, so the Cavaliers wasted little time clinching that crown when the opportunity came.
A first-half offensive blitz put the dudes from Damascus in complete control as they cruised to a 77-38 win over the Rural Retreat Indians on Wednesday and in the process clinched the program’s first outright league championship since 1984.
“ Everybody said we made history,” said Holston senior guard Quaheim Brooks. “So that feels good.”
Holston (8-5, 7-1) built a 21-point halftime lead thanks to a 25-10 scoring surge that ended the first half.
As usual, Nick Delatos set the pace as he scored 16 of his game-high 26 points in the contest’s first 16 minutes.
Lane Blevins added a dozen points, while Brooks showcased his smooth ball-handling skills, aggressive defense in finishing with 10 points and six steals.
Holston won the Hogoheegee District tournament in 2019, while sharing the regular-season title with Northwood last season before losing a one-game playoff to the Panthers.
Several members of the squad were on Holston’s JV district championship team a couple of years ago, but this team wanted the big prize and the automatic bid to the VHSL Region 1D tournament that went with it.
“ It’s been a long time coming for Holston basketball,” said Cavaliers coach Jeff Austin. “We’re finally a team in the conversation every year for a chance to win the district. That’s what we’ve wanted, fought for and pushed for these past three years.”
Rural Retreat (0-9) simply had no answers for the Cavaliers.
“ They’re playing their best basketball right now,” said Rural Retreat coach Bryan Sexton.
That wasn’t the case a couple of weeks ago.
On Jan. 18, the Cavaliers were locked in a three-way tie for first place in the Hogoheegee with Chilhowie and Northwood and had suffered a 61-37 non-district loss at Twin Springs that evening.
The Cavaliers responded with four straight wins, showing the mettle you’d expect from a veteran squad with six seniors and five juniors.
“ Our guys believe in each other and that’s the thing about it – they don’t get excited about much,” Austin said. “I get rattled, but they don’t seem to. When they’re down, they just play hard and find a way to make plays and win ballgames. That’s a mark of a good championship team and all you can ask for as a coach.”
Rural Retreat was playing its first game since Jan. 16 after being quarantined for 10 days due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols. Chase Musser, Jacob Alford, Bryson Smelser and Jacob Crouse each had five points for the Indians.
“ We’re trying to play hard every day and are just trying to get better,” Sexton said.
Reid Barr, Jeff Patrick, Donnie Slagle, Mike Wampler and senior point guard Mike Wilson were the starters the previous time Holston won the Hogoheegee District’s regular-season title outright. The clincher was a 37-34 win at Chilhowie on Feb. 17, 1984 for head coach Gary McCool’s club.
A starting five of Brooks, Delatos, Blevins, Brycen Sheets and Braxton Vannoy helped Holston achieve a cool milestone 37 years in the making on Wednesday.
“ We’ve been playing together for a long time and we just have that connection,” Brooks said. “We felt good about this season and we knew what we could do.”
