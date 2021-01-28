PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Holston claims first outright Hogoheegee District title in 37 years

“ It’s been a long time coming for Holston basketball,” said Cavaliers coach Jeff Austin. “We’re finally a team in the conversation every year for a chance to win the district. That’s what we’ve wanted, fought for and pushed for these past three years.”

Rural Retreat (0-9) simply had no answers for the Cavaliers.

“ They’re playing their best basketball right now,” said Rural Retreat coach Bryan Sexton.

That wasn’t the case a couple of weeks ago.

On Jan. 18, the Cavaliers were locked in a three-way tie for first place in the Hogoheegee with Chilhowie and Northwood and had suffered a 61-37 non-district loss at Twin Springs that evening.

The Cavaliers responded with four straight wins, showing the mettle you’d expect from a veteran squad with six seniors and five juniors.

“ Our guys believe in each other and that’s the thing about it – they don’t get excited about much,” Austin said. “I get rattled, but they don’t seem to. When they’re down, they just play hard and find a way to make plays and win ballgames. That’s a mark of a good championship team and all you can ask for as a coach.”