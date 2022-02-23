 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: East Rockingham's Nickel usurps Mac McClung as VHSL's career scoring king

  • Updated
East Rockingham vs POCA

Saturday, January 22, 2022. East Rockingham #5 Tyler Nickel drives into POCA #10 Isaac McKneely. (Photo by Earl Neikirk/Neikirk Image)

 Earl Neikirk

Mac McClung’s reign as the Virginia High School League’s all-time leading boys basketball scorer came to an end on Tuesday night.

East Rockingham senior Tyler Nickel scored 37 points in a 60-51 win over Strasburg in the quarterfinals of the Region 2B tournament to bring his career total to 2,804 and move past McClung for the top spot in the record book.

McClung’s 2,801 points had been the standard since 2018 after he wrapped up a stellar career at Gate City High School. The 6-foot-2 dynamo made his NBA debut earlier this season for the Chicago Bulls and is currently playing for the G League’s South Bay Lakers.

The 6-foot-8 Nickel broke the mark on a breakaway dunk in the fourth quarter. He has signed with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels.

McClung isn’t the first player from far Southwest Virginia to pass the torch as the VHSL’s career scoring king.

Jeff Owen from now-defunct Cleveland High School in Russell County (2,157) broke the record in 1969 held by Ben Valley (2,056) who played two seasons each at Honaker and Lebanon from 1951-1955.

Steve Marsee wrapped up his career with the Pennington Bobcats in 1976 with 2,459 points to overtake Owen for ownership of the mark, but he was surpassed by Odell Hodge of Laurel Park in 1992.

Twin Springs sharpshooter Stacy Ervin’s 2,687 points was the top mark from February 1997 to February 2014 when Floyd County’s Caleb Tanner became the No. 1 career scorer.

Tanner begat McClung, who established his record during Gate City’s 80-65 win over Robert E. Lee-Staunton in the VHSL Class 2 state finals at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

