PREP BASKETBALL: Wolves dance on West Ridge eliminates David Crockett as Arnold guides Wolves forward in postseason

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — John Dyer has been drawing up game plans all winter, but perhaps not until Tuesday night did his West Ridge boys basketball team execute as designed.

Playing like a team not wanting to pack it up for the year, West Ridge hammered David Crockett 78-61 in a District 1-4A elimination game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

The first-rate production — 60 percent shooting with just nine turnovers — was not lost on Dyer.

“It was a great game, probably as good as we’ve played all year,” the 37-year veteran said. “For 32 minutes. We’ve had great stretches, but for 32 minutes we did what we wanted to do.”

Indeed, the Wolves (17-13) were excellent, earning a Region 1-4A berth in the process.

Powered by the near-perfect, 26-point game of 6-foot-9 Dawson Arnold, the lights-out passing of point guard Cooper Johnson (15 assists) and the instant offense of sixth man Wade Witcher, who scored 19 points, West Ridge was in control from the middle of the second quarter.

The grandson of former ETSU legend Skeeter Swift, Arnold was sublime, getting the ball deep and displaying a sweet shooting touch around the rim, feasting on terrific passes from Johnson, among others. The junior hit 12 of his 13 shots from the floor, including his last 11.

“Dawson was great,” Dyer said. “He was big on the offensive end and the defensive end.

“He had a concussion against Science Hill a week ago and he was right on the edge of protocol, but ... whew.”

The Wolves, including Peyton Sams, Ty Barb and even Cade Barnes off the bench, passed the ball splendidly all evening, picking apart the seams of Crockett’s extra-wide, 2-3 zone.

“We try to do it every night,” Dyer said. “We had great practices on Sunday and on Monday and I knew the guys wanted to keep playing. That’s the key. We were good all around.”

The Wolves led 23-22 when they turned it on over the last four minutes of the second quarter.

With Johnson, a 6-0 senior, assisting on six layups or short jumpers, Arnold and Witcher each scored three buckets as West Ridge closed the half on a 15-6 run to lead 37-27 at intermission.

Arnold and the hard-charging Witcher each scored 13 points in the first half.

“Our floor general, Cooper, is something special,” Dyer allowed.

Crockett (15-13) never got closer than nine points in the second half.

Johnson, who scored 11 points, hit all seven of his free throws and Jackson Dean nailed his second 3-point bomb of the game to help keep the Pioneers at bay.

Barb contributed particularly on the defensive end when the Ridge used its 2-2-1 full-court trap.

“Our defense, we sped them up enough and overall we did what we wanted to do,” said Dyer, whose club hits the road to face mighty Dobyns-Bennett in Thursday night’s district semifinals. “I thought Ty Barb in the second half was tremendous.”

For Crockett, which saw its season come to an end, slick Clint Pierce worked hard inside to score 21 points and floor leader Dawson Wagner turned in a quiet 17-point game.

Cody Connell’s Pioneers shot 47 percent from the floor while committing 10 turnovers.