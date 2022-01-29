WATCH NOW: PREP BASKETBALL: Wise County Central trips Gate City, 49-35

WISE, Va. – Wise County Central senior basketball player Jill Sturgill remembers an overtime setback at Gate City earlier this season.

“That was a hard loss,” Sturgill said. “We had a big lead with about four minutes left and then we let them come back and take over the game. We’ve been practicing hard ever since that loss.”

The practice paid dividends Saturday as the Wise Central Warriors earned a 49-35 win over the Gate City Blue Devils in a Mountain 7 District showdown.

In that earlier matchup against Central, GC posted a 56-53 decision.

A three-year starter, Sturgill supplied 16 points and solid defense Saturday, while freshman guard Emmah McAmis led the Warriors with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Behind the scoring of McAmis and freshman Abbie Jordan, Central grabbed a 9-3 lead with 1:08 left in the opening quarter. The margin expanded to 23-9 by the final minute of the first half when the quick McAmis converted a drive in heavy traffic.

GC coach Kelly Houseright summed up the performance of her team in three words.

“We played terrible,” Houseright said. “It was ugly.”

According to Houseright, her team never responded to the early aggression of Central.

“They punched us in the mouth and we took it,” Houseright said. ‘It was evident that [Wise Central] was wanted the win more than we did. We played not to lose.”

The Blue Devils pulled within 32-27 with 6:53 left in the game.

“And then we just couldn’t buy a bucket,” Houseright said. “Every game is a battle in this district. We’ve found ways to win before when we only shot it 20 percent, but we have to play better than this.”

When GC applied full-court pressure in the fourth quarter, the versatile Sturgill answered with a seven-point scoring streak.

“We’ve really been preparing for that press and the importance of looking up the floor for our teammates,” Sturgill said. “I needed to be a senior leader and step for my team there.”

Gate City (11-7, 7-1) and Ridgeview (14-3, 6-1) are tied atop the Mountain 7 standings, with Central next (14-5, 6-3) next in line.

“This win was a huge confidence builder for us,” Wise Central coach Robin Dotson said. “We folded the tent in the fourth quarter at Gate City, and the girls were determined to not let that happen again.”

Dotson pointed to one big difference from that earlier loss.

“When [Gate City] started pressing us tonight, we started attacking. In the last game, we were just holding the ball,” Dotson said. “Our seniors stepped up in that fourth quarter. Between the three of them, they knocked down six free throws in a row. I’m very proud of our effort.”

Junior guard Lexi Ervin (12 points) was the lone double figure scorer for GC. No shots came easy against the man-to-man pressure of Central.

“We’ve been playing great defense here lately and coming out with a lot of energy. That’s what it takes to win in this district, and the girls have learned that,” Dotson said.

Sturgill said the Warriors proved a point and erased a bad memory.

“We should have won that first game at Gate City. I think it showed that we wanted this one more,” Sturgill said.

BOYS

Gate City 54 Wise Central 36

Following a slow start, the Blue Devils (8-8, 6-2) pulled way behind the scoring of Brady Edwards (21 points) and guard Eli McMurray with 12 points.

GC led just 29-23 at halftime as Central employed a variety of defensive looks.

“We weren’t at our best and it took us a little while to wake up, but give credit to Central for coming out with a lot of energy,” first-year GC head coach John-Reed Barnes said.

GC used its transition offense to pull away with 16-3 spurt in the third quarter.

“We were finally able to get out with our pressure and cause some issues,” Barnes said. “Brady hit some big shots and got to the hole.

Freshman Ethan Collins paced Wise Central (1-17, 0-8) with 21 points.

Union (12-4, 7-0) is the pacesetter in the Mountain 7 boys standings.

Along with pesky defense, the Blue Devils hit eight three-pointers.

“We continue to take steps to get better,” Barnes said. “We have a young team in terms of game experience, but you can’t use that at this point in this season.”

