PREP BASKETBALL: West Ridge tops Volunteer, THS falls in Hardee's Classic

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – Senior forward Jaelyn West paced three double-figure scorers with 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help West Ridge outlast Volunteer, 50-41, in a Hardee’s Classic quarterfinal Monday night at David Crockett.

The Wolves (3-1) will take on Daniel Boone in the semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m.

West concluded her scoring by making a pair of free throws to stretch the lead to 49-41 with 2:15 remaining.

She made mid-range, off-the-dribble jumpers and hit 4 of 5 free throw attempts.

“She’s been a starter since her sophomore year,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “So I’m expecting big things out of her this year. But I think also what’s gonna help is that we have such a deep team this year. I think that can take some of the pressure off.”

West Ridge, a first-year program, inherited nine starters from three consolidated schools. Emma Niebruegge and Fallon Taylor scored 10 points apiece and Allie Jordan scored all nine of her points from 3-point distance in the first quarter.