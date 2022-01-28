PREP BASKETBALL: West Ridge girls, boys earn first conference wins

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — John Dyer is pushing 600 wins over a 37-year career as a high school basketball coach, but his task has never been as challenging as it’s been in recent weeks.

With games against Dobyns-Bennett (twice), Morristown East, Science Hill, Knoxville Catholic and Amarillo, Texas — five foes with a combined 94-17 record heading into weekend play — the schedule since Christmas has been anything but a gift for Dyer and his West Ridge boys.

However, the hard knocks apparently helped prepare the first-year program for its initial Big 5 Conference win, a 57-55 decision over Daniel Boone at a raucous Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex on Friday night.

The West Ridge girls were in a similar winless boat and were able to get it done as well, claiming a comfortable 47-31 victory over Boone’s Lady Trailblazers.

The boys game went down to the wire, when Dawson Arnold scored on a perfect pick-and-roll play with 1.5 seconds left in the game.

Boone was 94 feet from home thereafter and got no shot at the rim.

“It’s a great win for our program,” Dyer said. “It was a great environment, Boone played great and we played well and tough.

“Our defense in the fourth quarter was really good, really good.”

Dawson needed every ounce of his soft shooting touch on the game winner, rolling off a pick at the foul line and delivering a right-handed layup from the left side on a perfect dime from Cooper Johnson. The shot almost kicked out.

“My teammates trusted me and it was a great pass from Cooper Johnson,” said Dawson, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound junior who scored 11 points. “I’m just happy to pull it out for the fans and everybody. I was saying, ‘That better go in!’ “

The heady Johnson explained from his vantage point.

“With about nine seconds left [Arnold] set a great screen — they have to guard their man because we all can knock [a jumpshot] down — and he did a great job getting open for the layup,” the senior point guard said.

West Ridge (14-11, 1-5) appeared to be in deep trouble when it trailed 48-41 heading into the fourth quarter, after Boone (9-14, 2-4) had outscored the Wolves 17-8 during the third period.

But forward Ty Barb would have none of that, and the chiseled senior brought the Wolves back, scoring three straight hard-earned buckets at a crucial point.

“After the [quarter break] when they were up 48-41 I just talked to my teammates and told them that we’ve got to turn this thing around,” Barb said. “I just want to thank God and all my teammates for trusting me to handle the ball and all of that, and our coaches, too.”

Barb and always capable Wade Witcher both scored 13 to pace West Ridge, which made six of eight field goal tries in the fourth period. Witcher drilled three key bombs from beyond the 3-point line on the evening..

Boone was led by the 19 points of Luke Jenkins, who bagged four 3-pointers. Brayden Blankenship, with three 3s, scored 13 points and Creed Musick contributed a dozen.

The Trailblazers were 2 of 11 from the floor in the fourth quarter and missed four of seven free throws, giving up what seemed to be a fairly comfortable lead.

GIRLS

West Ridge 47, Daniel Boone 31

Veteran coach Kristi Walling could not hide her excitement after her West Ridge girls owned second-half play to remove the goose egg from their league record.

"Whew ... choked up," Walling said. "These kids could have easily given up, but I told them after that Science Hill loss (two days earlier) if they'd stay the course that I promised them we were getting there and we'd get over the hump.

"Jaelyn West was amazing tonight. I could see the focus in her eyes when we were down in the first half. She brought us back and I'm super proud of her."

West poured in 22 points, including 13 of her team's 16 first-half points, to lead all scorers. Allison Lambert provided great support with a dozen points, netting eight in the pivotal third quarter when the Wolves (14-11, 1-5) outscored Boone 18-2 to assume control of the contest.

Dow, 18-16 at halftime, West Ridge took a 34-20 edge into the final period.

Lillie Walters, who drained a pair of 3-point shots, led the Trailblazers (10-13, 3-3) with nine points.