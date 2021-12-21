PREP BASKETBALL: West Ridge avenges earlier loss, defeats Tennessee High, 62-48

THS could get no closer than nine points in the second half and trailed by as much as 17 points on two occasions.

West Ridge led 50-34 heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings, who finished with 22 turnovers had more than a few missteps and failed to take care of the ball in the face of 2-2-1 full-court pressure.

Brandon Dufore scored 16 points, but the gifted 6-foot-5 junior baseliner was the lone Viking in double figures.

“You just can’t come in here and turn the ball over that many times against them,” THS coach Michael McMeans said. “We didn’t take care of it and at the same time we didn’t create any turnovers out of our own press, and that’s something we’ve got to do.

“And you’ve got to shoot better than 20 percent like we did tonight.”

GIRLS

West Ridge 71, Tennessee High 27

The West Ridge girls ran away from the one-win Vikings for an easy victory.

Emma Niebruegge was the only player in double figures for the balanced Wolves (11-4), pouring in 13 points. Fallon Taylor followed with nine.