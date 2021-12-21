PREP BASKETBALL: West Ridge avenges earlier loss, defeats Tennessee High, 62-48

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – A little payback can always be a good motivator.
West Ridge led from the opening tap and gained a measure of revenge Tuesday with a 62-48 win over Tennessee High in a nonconference boys basketball game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The Wolves (9-3) had dropped a 71-64 decision at Tennessee High on Dec. 3.
Ethan Bergeron had the hot hand early and helped West Ridge get out to a 13-4 advantage with 3:17 left in the first quarter, and the Vikings (6-7) could get no closer than three points the rest of the evening.
Bergeron finished with 12 points to back the team-high effort of Wade Witcher, a THS transfer who knocked in 16 points. Ty Barb added 14 for the winners.
West Ridge point guard Cooper Johnson ran his club’s offense well all night.
Up 17-14 early in the second quarter, West Ridge concluded the first half on a 17-9 run to lead 34-23 at intermission.
“A great team effort right there,” said West Ridge coach John Dyer. “We really played hard and we played tough. I’m just proud of my guys.
“Tennessee High didn’t quit and didn’t give up, but we played as hard as we could tonight and this was a good win for our program. I’m really excited.”
THS could get no closer than nine points in the second half and trailed by as much as 17 points on two occasions.
West Ridge led 50-34 heading into the final quarter.
The Vikings, who finished with 22 turnovers had more than a few missteps and failed to take care of the ball in the face of 2-2-1 full-court pressure.
Brandon Dufore scored 16 points, but the gifted 6-foot-5 junior baseliner was the lone Viking in double figures.
“You just can’t come in here and turn the ball over that many times against them,” THS coach Michael McMeans said. “We didn’t take care of it and at the same time we didn’t create any turnovers out of our own press, and that’s something we’ve got to do.
“And you’ve got to shoot better than 20 percent like we did tonight.”
GIRLS
West Ridge 71, Tennessee High 27
The West Ridge girls ran away from the one-win Vikings for an easy victory.
Emma Niebruegge was the only player in double figures for the balanced Wolves (11-4), pouring in 13 points. Fallon Taylor followed with nine.
Tennessee High got a game-high 16 points from Anna Kate Kinch.