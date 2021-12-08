PREP BASKETBALL: Virginia High boys polish off win over John Battle at 11:10 p.m. on Tuesday night; Battle girls best Bearcats

BRISTOL, Va. – Two old Bristol rivals were fit to be tied Tuesday night until John Battle’s varsity girls put an end to all the nonsense, dominating the final eight minutes to nab a healthy non-district basketball win over Virginia High.

The JV girls played two overtimes and the JV boys played an overtime session as well. And the girls varsity squads were tied 21-21 at halftime and 41-41 through three periods, but Battle owned the fourth quarter to win going away.

The Trojans, who led 11-10 after the first period, outscored VHS 18-3 in the final frame to turn a competitive game into a 59-44 runaway victory.

Virginia High committed a whopping 13 turnovers in the fourth quarter, many of which were forced by John Battle’s fullcourt, diamond-and-one press.

The Bearcats (2-2) had beaten the Trojans (2-2) 45-41 just last Saturday. They’ll meet again next Tuesday at Virginia High.

“I’ve told everybody by mid-January this is going to be a fun team to watch,” said 41-year coaching veteran Jeff Adkins, who has spent the last seven seasons at Battle. “Because they’re catching on to what we want them to do.