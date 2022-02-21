PREP BASKETBALL: VHSL Regional Tournaments begin tonight with three games on the docket

BOYS
Region 1D
J.I. Burton (12-11) at Hurley (6-15)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: J.I. Burton is the defending Region 1D champion and if the Raiders want to repeat that feat they will have to win four games in the span of six days. … Burton dropped a 48-47 overtime decision to Eastside on Saturday night in the finals of the Cumberland District tournament, a contest that didn’t end until nearly midnight. … Lonnie Lindsey averaged 16.5 points in two district tournament games for Burton. … Zac Campbell (14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game), Lindsey (12.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg) and Noa Godsey (10.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.9 apg) are statiscial leaders for the Raiders. Campbell has been hampered by a knee injury the last two seasons. … Hurley has a young team. The Rebels were picked to finish fifth in the Black Diamond District preseason coaches poll, but finished third in the league in the regular season and the tournament. “We have used this as a motivator for the entire season,” said Hurley coach Mark England. … Sophomore Landon Bailey (14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds per game), senior Will Layne (5.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg), freshman Landon Adkins (5.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg), sophomore Eddie Hurley (5.0 ppg) and sophomore Kevin Looney (4.1 ppg) have led the way for Hurley. Bailey has had games of 30 and 28 points this season.
Up Next: The winner goes to Hogoheegee District champion Northwood on Tuesday for a quarterfinal clash.
GIRLS
Region 1D
Eastside (15-9) at Twin Valley (16-6)
Today, 7 p.m.
The Skinny: Eastside boss Barry Ruff has coached a squad to a regional tournament for the 16th straight season, which takes into account his previous stint at Castlewood. … A late-season rash of injuries made the road to the regional tournament a little tougher this season for Eastside, but the Spartans clinched a Region 1D berth with a 50-42 victory over Rye Cove on Saturday in the third-place game of the Cumberland District tournament. Freshman Azzy Hammons scored 23 points in that victory. … Twin Valley finished third in the Black Diamond District tournament. The Panthers, 7-7 a season ago, have been led by junior Haylee Moore. She averaged 17 points in two BDD tournament games.
Up Next: A trip to Rural Retreat in Tuesday’s quarterfinals awaits the winner.
Region 3D
Christiansburg (6-15) at Abingdon (8-15)
Today, 6 p.m.
The Skinny: This is the rematch of a Feb. 2 game in which Christiansburg collected a 58-54 win over visiting the visiting Falcons as Kally Hoover (21 points), Brailyn Wilburn (16 points) and Blythe Akers (13 points) led the way for the Blue Demons. … Christiansburg recently got a boost as senior leader Niqua Banks returned to the lineup after missing three weeks with an injury. … Sophomore Ella Seymore (16.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals per game) and freshman Sarah Williams (14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals) have been the cornerstones for Abingdon all season. The dynamic duo combined for 40 points in that previous encounter with Christiansburg. … “It’s rare for us to get a rematch in regional play,” AHS coach Jimmy Brown said. “Christiansburg is a team a lot like us with some young talent.”
Up Next: The winner travels to top-seeded Carroll County on Tuesday for a quarterfinal contest.
Prep Basketball Tournaments
NORTHEAST TENNESSEE
BOYS
District 1-3A
At Volunteer High School
Friday, Feb. 18
Elizabethton 78, Tennessee High 60
Saturday, Feb. 19
Elizabethton 74, Volunteer 70
Unicoi County 56, Sullivan East 650
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Third-Place game: Volunteer vs. Sullivan East, 6 p.m.
Championship: Elizabethton vs. Unicoi County, 7:30 p.m.
---
Region 1-4A
Saturday, Feb. 26
First Round
Morristown West at Science Hill, 7 p.m.
Daniel Boone at Sevier County, 7 p.m.
West Ridge at Morristown East, 7 p.m.
Jefferson County at Dobyns-Bennett, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
Semifinals
At Jefferson County High School
Science Hill-Morristown West winner vs. Sevier County-Daniel Boone winner, 6 p.m.
Morristown East-West Ridge winner vs. Dobyns-Bennnett-Jefferson County winner, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, March 3
Finals
At Jefferson County High School
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
District 1-3A
at Volunteer High School
Friday, Feb. 18
Unicoi County 46, Tennessee High 31
Saturday, Feb. 19
Sullivan East 67, Unicoi County 60
Elizabethton 55, Volunteer 52
Monday, Feb. 21
Third-Place Game: Unicoi County vs. Volunteer, 6 p.m.
Championship: Sullivan East vs. Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.
---
Region 1-4A
Friday, Feb. 25
First Round
Morristown East at Science Hill, 7 p.m.
Dobyns-Bennett at Jefferson County, 7 p.m.
West Ridge at Sevier County, 7 p.m.
Morristown West at David Crockett, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 28
Semifinals
At Jefferson County High School
Science Hill-Morristown East winner vs. Jefferson County-D-B winner, 6 p.m.
Sevier County-West Ridge winner vs. David Crockett-Morristown West winner, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
Finals
At Jefferson County High School
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
---
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA
BOYS
Region 1C
Wednesday
First Round
Grayson County at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.
Craig County at Fort Chiswell, 6 p.m.
Covington at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.
George Wythe at Narrows, 7 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
Site TBD
Parry McCluer-Grayson winner vs. Fort Chiswell-Craig County winner
Auburn-Covington winner vs. Narrows-George Wythe winner
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Semifinal winners
---
Region 1D
Monday
First Round
J.I. Burton at Hurley, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Hurley-J.I. Burton winner at Northwood, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.
Holston at Grundy, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Lebanon High School
Northwood-J.I. Burton/Hurley winner vs. Honaker-Eastside winner, 7 p.m.
Grundy-Holston winner vs. Twin Springs-Lebanon winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Lebanon High School
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
--
Region 2D
Wednesday
First Round
John Battle vs. Graham (at Bluefield State College), 6 p.m.
Virginia High at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Union, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Marion, 7 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
At UVa-Wise
Graham-Battle winner vs. Gate City-Virginia High winner, 7 p.m.
Union-Tazewell winner vs. Marion-Ridgeview winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At UVa-Wise
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
---
Region 3D
Monday
First Round
No. 9 Carroll County at No. 8 William Byrd, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Magna Vista at No. 7 Christiansburg, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Carroll County-William Byrd winner at No. 1 Cave Spring, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Tunstall at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Bassett at No. 3 Lord Botetourt, 7:30 p.m.
Christiansburg-Magna Vista winner at No. 2 Northside, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Higher Seed
Abingdon-Tunstall winner vs. Cave Spring-William Byrd/Carroll County winner
Lord Botetourt-Bassett winner vs. Northside-Christiansburg/Magna Vista winner
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Semifinal winners
---
GIRLS
Region 1C
Wednesday
First Round
Galax at Parry McCluer, 5:30 p.m.
Narrows at George Wythe, 6 p.m.
Covington at Auburn, 6 p.m.
Fort Chiswell at Eastern Montgomery, 6 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals
Site TBD
Parry McCluer-Galax winner vs. George Wythe-Narrows winner
Auburn-Covington winner vs. Eastern Montgomery-Fort Chiswell winner
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Semifinal winners
---
Region 1D
Monday
First Round
Eastside at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Twin Valley-Eastside winner at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.
J.I. Burton at Grundy, 7:30 p.m.
Lebanon at Honaker, 6 p.m.
Chilhowie at Thomas Walker, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Lebanon High School
Rural Retreat-Twin Valley/Eastside winner vs. Grundy-J.I. Burton winner, 4 p.m.
Honaker-Lebanon winner vs. Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At Lebanon High School
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
---
Region 2D
Tuesday
First Round
Richlands at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.
Gate City at Virginia High, 7 p.m.
Graham at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.
John Battle at Marion, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At UVa-Wise
Marion-Battle winner vs. Wise Central-Graham winner, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview-Richlands winner vs. Virginia High-Gate City winner, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
Finals
At UVa-Wise
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
---
Region 3D
Monday
First Round
No. 9 Christiansburg at No. 8 Abingdon, 6 p.m.
No. 10 Bassett at No. 7 Northside, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
Abingdon-Christiansburg winner at No. 1 Carroll County, 6 p.m.
No. 5 William Byrd at No. 4 Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Cave Spring at No. 3 Magna Vista, 6 p.m.
Northside-Bassett winner at No. 2 Staunton River, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
At Higher Seed
Lord Botetourt-William Byrd winner vs. Carroll County-Abingdon/Christiansburg winner
Magna Vista-Cave Spring winner vs. Staunton River-Northside/Bassett winner
Saturday
Finals
Site TBD
Semifinal winners
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570