PREP BASKETBALL: VHSL Regional Tournaments begin tonight with three games on the docket

BOYS

Region 1D

J.I. Burton (12-11) at Hurley (6-15)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: J.I. Burton is the defending Region 1D champion and if the Raiders want to repeat that feat they will have to win four games in the span of six days. … Burton dropped a 48-47 overtime decision to Eastside on Saturday night in the finals of the Cumberland District tournament, a contest that didn’t end until nearly midnight. … Lonnie Lindsey averaged 16.5 points in two district tournament games for Burton. … Zac Campbell (14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists per game), Lindsey (12.4 ppg, 8.6 rpg) and Noa Godsey (10.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.9 apg) are statiscial leaders for the Raiders. Campbell has been hampered by a knee injury the last two seasons. … Hurley has a young team. The Rebels were picked to finish fifth in the Black Diamond District preseason coaches poll, but finished third in the league in the regular season and the tournament. “We have used this as a motivator for the entire season,” said Hurley coach Mark England. … Sophomore Landon Bailey (14.1 points, 4.6 rebounds per game), senior Will Layne (5.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg), freshman Landon Adkins (5.0 ppg, 7.1 rpg), sophomore Eddie Hurley (5.0 ppg) and sophomore Kevin Looney (4.1 ppg) have led the way for Hurley. Bailey has had games of 30 and 28 points this season.

Up Next: The winner goes to Hogoheegee District champion Northwood on Tuesday for a quarterfinal clash.

GIRLS

Region 1D

Eastside (15-9) at Twin Valley (16-6)

Today, 7 p.m.

The Skinny: Eastside boss Barry Ruff has coached a squad to a regional tournament for the 16th straight season, which takes into account his previous stint at Castlewood. … A late-season rash of injuries made the road to the regional tournament a little tougher this season for Eastside, but the Spartans clinched a Region 1D berth with a 50-42 victory over Rye Cove on Saturday in the third-place game of the Cumberland District tournament. Freshman Azzy Hammons scored 23 points in that victory. … Twin Valley finished third in the Black Diamond District tournament. The Panthers, 7-7 a season ago, have been led by junior Haylee Moore. She averaged 17 points in two BDD tournament games.

Up Next: A trip to Rural Retreat in Tuesday’s quarterfinals awaits the winner.

Region 3D

Christiansburg (6-15) at Abingdon (8-15)

Today, 6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is the rematch of a Feb. 2 game in which Christiansburg collected a 58-54 win over visiting the visiting Falcons as Kally Hoover (21 points), Brailyn Wilburn (16 points) and Blythe Akers (13 points) led the way for the Blue Demons. … Christiansburg recently got a boost as senior leader Niqua Banks returned to the lineup after missing three weeks with an injury. … Sophomore Ella Seymore (16.8 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 steals per game) and freshman Sarah Williams (14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals) have been the cornerstones for Abingdon all season. The dynamic duo combined for 40 points in that previous encounter with Christiansburg. … “It’s rare for us to get a rematch in regional play,” AHS coach Jimmy Brown said. “Christiansburg is a team a lot like us with some young talent.”

Up Next: The winner travels to top-seeded Carroll County on Tuesday for a quarterfinal contest.

BOYS

District 1-3A

At Volunteer High School

Friday, Feb. 18

Elizabethton 78, Tennessee High 60

Saturday, Feb. 19

Elizabethton 74, Volunteer 70

Unicoi County 56, Sullivan East 650

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Third-Place game: Volunteer vs. Sullivan East, 6 p.m.

Championship: Elizabethton vs. Unicoi County, 7:30 p.m.

---

Region 1-4A

Saturday, Feb. 26

First Round

Morristown West at Science Hill, 7 p.m.

Daniel Boone at Sevier County, 7 p.m.

West Ridge at Morristown East, 7 p.m.

Jefferson County at Dobyns-Bennett, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Semifinals

At Jefferson County High School

Science Hill-Morristown West winner vs. Sevier County-Daniel Boone winner, 6 p.m.

Morristown East-West Ridge winner vs. Dobyns-Bennnett-Jefferson County winner, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, March 3

Finals

At Jefferson County High School

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

District 1-3A

at Volunteer High School

Friday, Feb. 18

Unicoi County 46, Tennessee High 31

Saturday, Feb. 19

Sullivan East 67, Unicoi County 60

Elizabethton 55, Volunteer 52

Monday, Feb. 21

Third-Place Game: Unicoi County vs. Volunteer, 6 p.m.

Championship: Sullivan East vs. Elizabethton, 7:30 p.m.

---

Region 1-4A

Friday, Feb. 25

First Round

Morristown East at Science Hill, 7 p.m.

Dobyns-Bennett at Jefferson County, 7 p.m.

West Ridge at Sevier County, 7 p.m.

Morristown West at David Crockett, 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 28

Semifinals

At Jefferson County High School

Science Hill-Morristown East winner vs. Jefferson County-D-B winner, 6 p.m.

Sevier County-West Ridge winner vs. David Crockett-Morristown West winner, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

Finals

At Jefferson County High School

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

---

SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA

BOYS

Region 1C

Wednesday

First Round

Grayson County at Parry McCluer, 7 p.m.

Craig County at Fort Chiswell, 6 p.m.

Covington at Auburn, 7:30 p.m.

George Wythe at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Site TBD

Parry McCluer-Grayson winner vs. Fort Chiswell-Craig County winner

Auburn-Covington winner vs. Narrows-George Wythe winner

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners

---

Region 1D

Monday

First Round

J.I. Burton at Hurley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Hurley-J.I. Burton winner at Northwood, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Honaker, 7:30 p.m.

Holston at Grundy, 6 p.m.

Lebanon at Twin Springs, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Lebanon High School

Northwood-J.I. Burton/Hurley winner vs. Honaker-Eastside winner, 7 p.m.

Grundy-Holston winner vs. Twin Springs-Lebanon winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Lebanon High School

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

--

Region 2D

Wednesday

First Round

John Battle vs. Graham (at Bluefield State College), 6 p.m.

Virginia High at Gate City, 7 p.m.

Tazewell at Union, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Marion, 7 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

At UVa-Wise

Graham-Battle winner vs. Gate City-Virginia High winner, 7 p.m.

Union-Tazewell winner vs. Marion-Ridgeview winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At UVa-Wise

Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.

---

Region 3D

Monday

First Round

No. 9 Carroll County at No. 8 William Byrd, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Magna Vista at No. 7 Christiansburg, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Carroll County-William Byrd winner at No. 1 Cave Spring, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Tunstall at No. 4 Abingdon, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Bassett at No. 3 Lord Botetourt, 7:30 p.m.

Christiansburg-Magna Vista winner at No. 2 Northside, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Higher Seed

Abingdon-Tunstall winner vs. Cave Spring-William Byrd/Carroll County winner

Lord Botetourt-Bassett winner vs. Northside-Christiansburg/Magna Vista winner

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners

---

GIRLS

Region 1C

Wednesday

First Round

Galax at Parry McCluer, 5:30 p.m.

Narrows at George Wythe, 6 p.m.

Covington at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Fort Chiswell at Eastern Montgomery, 6 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

Site TBD

Parry McCluer-Galax winner vs. George Wythe-Narrows winner

Auburn-Covington winner vs. Eastern Montgomery-Fort Chiswell winner

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners

---

Region 1D

Monday

First Round

Eastside at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Twin Valley-Eastside winner at Rural Retreat, 6 p.m.

J.I. Burton at Grundy, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Honaker, 6 p.m.

Chilhowie at Thomas Walker, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Lebanon High School

Rural Retreat-Twin Valley/Eastside winner vs. Grundy-J.I. Burton winner, 4 p.m.

Honaker-Lebanon winner vs. Thomas Walker-Chilhowie winner, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At Lebanon High School

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

---

Region 2D

Tuesday

First Round

Richlands at Ridgeview, 6 p.m.

Gate City at Virginia High, 7 p.m.

Graham at Wise County Central, 6 p.m.

John Battle at Marion, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At UVa-Wise

Marion-Battle winner vs. Wise Central-Graham winner, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview-Richlands winner vs. Virginia High-Gate City winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Finals

At UVa-Wise

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

---

Region 3D

Monday

First Round

No. 9 Christiansburg at No. 8 Abingdon, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Bassett at No. 7 Northside, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

Abingdon-Christiansburg winner at No. 1 Carroll County, 6 p.m.

No. 5 William Byrd at No. 4 Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Cave Spring at No. 3 Magna Vista, 6 p.m.

Northside-Bassett winner at No. 2 Staunton River, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Higher Seed

Lord Botetourt-William Byrd winner vs. Carroll County-Abingdon/Christiansburg winner

Magna Vista-Cave Spring winner vs. Staunton River-Northside/Bassett winner

Saturday

Finals

Site TBD

Semifinal winners

