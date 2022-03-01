PREP BASKETBALL: Vance stuffs the stat sheet as Honaker seeks state repeat

Kylie Vance collected seven points and six rebounds a little more than 12 months ago as Honaker capped its unbeaten season with an 81-56 victory over the Riverheads Gladiators in the VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state finals.

It was a glimpse of things to come as Vance has put together a stellar 2021-22 season and has been a driving force in helping Honaker return to the state tournament. The Tigers (24-3) host a quarterfinal game on Friday at 6 p.m. against the Auburn Eagles.

Vance stuffs the stat sheet on a nightly basis and is averaging 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block per game in showcasing her skills as one of Southwest Virginia’s most versatile players.

“I am impressed most with Kylie of how she plays the game,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “She has the ability to take over and at the same time plays so unselfish that she makes everyone around her better. … She can handle the ball like a guard, but can also dominate around the goal.”

If a most valuable player award had been given at last week’s Region 1D tourney, Vance would have been the recipient as she averaged 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds in Honaker’s double-digit victories over Lebanon, Thomas Walker and Grundy.

Vance gets it done on both ends of the floor as Honaker plays an aggressive style that usually forces opponents to commit tons of turnovers and leads to plenty of transition buckets for the Tigers.

Vance has been more comfortable on offense out of necessity after standouts LeeAnna McNulty, Akilah Boyd and Halle Hilton graduated.

Vance is usually in the middle of the mayhem.

“Our strongest point is our defense and being able to run the floor,” Vance said. “I was more timid getting to the goal last year and now I look to score,” Vance said. “I knew I had to step up as one of the senior leaders because we lost three great players from last year’s team.”

Vance has a valuable mentor to rely on in her older sister, Alexis Vance, who was a pretty talented player in her own right back in the day.

“She was definitely one of the biggest influences for me,” Vance said. “I saw just how good she was and aspire to be just as good as she was. She taught me how to be a leader and to want the ball in close situations.”

Vance has made a name for herself and has the Honaker Tigers rolling at the right time.

“She is a very unique player,” said teammate Lara McClanahan. “Kylie is someone that you can feed off of when you are on the court and she plays such a big role for us in every game. She is a strong post that wants to score, but can also be the one that gets the rebounds and gives assists to her open teammates.

“She is never selfish with the ball. Kylie also sees the floor like a point guard. She makes some of the best passes and if she sees you open she will give you the ball. … Kylie can do it all.”