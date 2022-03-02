PREP BASKETBALL: Union's Bradley Bunch is a special player having a special season

One might run out of adjectives when it comes to describing Union High School basketball star Bradley Bunch and his highlight reel likely runs longer than some feature-length films.

It has indeed been a special season for a special player.

“When we played them at Union, there’s one shot that sticks out in my mind,” said Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan, whose team lost twice to the Bunch-led Bears this year. “To start the second half, he caught the ball in the left corner, ripped baseline and hit a tough pull-up over two defenders. It was one of the toughest shots you’ll see a high school kid make. It’s indicative of the kind of player he’s developed himself into.”

What he’s morphed into this season’s most productive high school hoopster in far Southwest Virginia as the 6-foot-6 senior is averaging 26 points and 10 rebounds, while also leading the Bears (22-5) in blocks and steals entering Friday night’s VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal clash at home against the James River Knights.

“ Bradley can do about anything on the basketball court,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “He can play point guard for us, he can be our center, he shoots it from the outside, he can lead a break or he can guard the other team’s best player. His versatility is unlike anyone in our area.”

He has provided coaches from rival schools with many sleepless nights as they prepare to come up with a gameplan to stop him. It usually doesn’t work.

“ He can score inside against our 7-foot center and guard our point guard in the same game,” said Abingdon coach Aaron Williams. “I think he changes a game with his defense. Everybody knows about how good he is offensively, but he is a committed defensive player that as an opposing team you must be aware of where he is at all times.”

Don’t think for a moment though that Bunch is a one-man show or ballhog.

He is efficient in what he does.

“ Bradley is a great teammate and our guys love playing with him,” Moore said. “He doesn’t shoot all our shots. He’s not just out there getting his points. He gets his shots and points within our offensive stuff. He is very unselfish and ultimately just wants to win. He’s easy to play with and the best thing about him is he makes everyone around him better.”

Bunch has seen about every gimmick defense teams can draw up and still puts up big numbers.

Union has lost just once to a VHSL team this season and that was a setback to Region 1B runner-up East Rockingham in mid-January.

“ I just have to make the right play when a double-team happens,” Bunch said. “Find the open man.”

Bunch had 26 points and 10 rebounds (his averages) against Virginia High in last Saturday’s Region 2D title game.

“ I think that game and the Marion game [in the semifinals] stood out the most because we knew there was gonna be some trash talk and we just showed we are a tough team mentally and physically,” Bunch said.

Bunch was balling in style earlier this season when he and several of his teammates began sporting the mullet hairstyle that was all the rage in the 1980s and early-1990s.

“ The mullet was teammate Caiden Bartee’s idea,” Bunch said. “One day he was just like, I’m going to get a mullet and I said if he did then I would. He did it, so I had to get one.”

Bunch has since shorn off the long locks, but he hasn’t lost his strength like Samson did.

“ He doesn’t have it anymore,” Moore said. “I didn’t like it, but he played really well when he was rocking it. And no, I don’t think I could pull it off like he and some others did.”

Bunch could play bald and still dominate a game.

“ He has been so consistent fur us all season long,” Moore said.

James River coach Ethan Humphries has several standout players on his roster as well, but he knows about the big-time player from Big Stone Gap.

“ I saw Bunch play at an AAU tournament this summer,” Humphries said. “He’s a very tough kid.”

Union won the state title last year and played all of its postseason games at home, but crowds were limited to 25 spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance should be high on Friday.

“ I hope it will be the loudest game we have had there all season,” Bunch said.

