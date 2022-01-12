PREP BASKETBALL: Union travels to Mountain 7 rival Abingdon Thursday, faces East Rockingham on Friday in rematch of state finals on Friday as gauntlet of a schedule continues for the Bears

Just call it statement week for the defending state champs.

Reigning VHSL Class 2 boys basketball titlist Union (5-3, 1-0) travels to 2021 Class 3 runner-up Abingdon (7-4, 3-0) tonight in a marquee Mountain 7 District clash, while the Bears face East Rockingham (7-3) on Friday in Lexington in a rematch of last year’s state finals as the grueling slate continues for the bunch from Big Stone Gap.

“ The schedule has been tough so far,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “It’s what I wanted it to be. The games we are playing make us realize what we are good at and what we need to improve on the most. We can’t hide from the schedule.

“ Playing a weak schedule when you have a good team will only give you a lot of false hope in my opinion. We play Science Hill twice, Sullivan East, Unicoi County, Volunteer, Greeneville, Bearden, East Rock and Liberty-Bedford. The gauntlet will hopefully get us ready for the last couple of months of the season.”

Tonight’s game should have all the intensity of a postseason clash and has been highly anticipated for months by the supporters of both schools.

Abingdon and Union split their two games last season, each team winning at home.

Union won the first encounter 54-42 and AHS prevailed 64-55 in the rematch played two days later.

Only 25 spectators and essential personnel were there to watch those contests due to the COVID-19 regulations implemented by the VHSL at the time. There probably won’t be many empty seats to be had this evening.

“ The two games last year? Nobody was there to watch it,” Moore said. “Two good games. … They shot it really well in the game at Abingdon and we did not and they had a lot to do with that. They were a very good team with size and some really good guard play. The competition just made us better for the rest of the season.”

Abingdon eventually dropped a 58-55 decision to Hopewell in the state finals last February and the Falcons are starting to find their footing this season after some major contributors departed. Abingdon went 0-3 at last month’s Arby’s Classic.

“ We were humbled at the Arby’s, but it was good for us,” said Abingdon coach Aaron Williams. “It taught us that we needed to get to work and get better.”

Evan Ramsey, a 7-foot junior center, is averaging 17 points per game, while Dayton Osborne (16 ppg) and Haynes Carter (11 ppg) have also played well for the Falcons. Carter took 13 charges in a recent three-game span.

“ Well, it starts with Ramsey in the middle with them,” Moore said. “Defensively, he can control the paint and alter a lot of shots. They play a type of zone that we don’t see from anyone else all season, so we try to prepare for it, just when we play them. We’ve spent the last couple of days working on it.”

While moving into a tie for the top spot in the Mountain 7 District with Ridgeview (12-0, 2-0) is at stake for the winner, the outcome will carry some extra weight for Abingdon.

The point system used for the Region 3D tournament rewards victories over quality opponents. Abingdon got the top seed for the regional tourney last season and played all of its postseason games at home.

“ The way the ratings system is set up,” Williams said. “Union is a big game for us, because if we beat them we gain a lot of points, because they are going to win a lot of games.”

Union senior Bradley Bunch has been one of the area’s best players this winter and is averaging 27 points and 11 rebounds per game. Tusculum University and Maryville College are among the schools that have extended offers to the versatile 6-foot-6 forward to continue his career at the next level.

Malachi Jenkins is putting up 10 points and eight rebounds per contest for the Bears.

“ Union is really good with an exceptional player in Bradley Bunch,” Williams said. “Coach Moore always does a great job and they will be prepared to play. … For us the key will be our defensive awareness and keeping our turnovers at a low rate.”

Union has a quick turnaround after tonight’s game as the Bears face East Rockingham on Friday at 8:30 p.m. at Rockbridge County High School. The Bears beat the Eagles, 62-47, in last year’s state finals.

Tyler Nickel scored 28 of East Rock’s 47 points in that game and the 6-foot-8 senior has signed with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. He had 43 points and 11 rebounds last week in a win over Floyd County and his career point total stands at 2,245.

Nickel should make a serious run at becoming the VHSL’s career scoring king as Mac McClung (Gate City) currently holds the record with 2,801.

Union’s challenge of playing against the Nickel-led Eagles will be followed by Saturday afternoon’s clash with Liberty-Bedford, a Class 3 school that currently owns a 1-7 record.

Three road games in three days – the tests continue as Union prepares for the final exams in February and March.

“ Every game is big in my eyes,” Moore said. “We approach it as it is one game and one game only. Win or lose, it’s one game.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.