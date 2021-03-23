PREP BASKETBALL: Uecker fits as Patrick Henry’s new girls basketball coach

“The PH girls basketball program means more to me than I can put into words,” Uecker said. “I proudly put on a Rebel jersey during my high school career, so I am incredibly honored and thankful to coach the next group of female athletes to wear the PH Rebel jersey.”

Thomas resigned last month after winning 223 games in 14 seasons, including five state tournament berths. Uecker was on the court for three of those state tournament trips and was a sophomore when PH dropped a 42-29 decision to Radford in the 2011 VHSL Group A, Division 2 championship game at the Siegel Center in Richmond.

“Coach Thomas was my basketball coach throughout high school and I have assisted him for three years,” Uecker said. “There is no question that he made me a better player in high school and has now made me a better coach. I have been learning the game of basketball from Tommy for a long time and I will use the knowledge he has given me as I take on my new role as a head coach. I would not be where I am today without him and I am grateful for everything he has taught me.”

When Thomas missed the first three games of the 2020-21 season to follow coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, Uecker guided the Rebels to two wins in three games while substituting as head coach.