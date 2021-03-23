PREP BASKETBALL: Uecker fits as Patrick Henry’s new girls basketball coach

Kasey Uecker started at point guard as the girls basketball team at Patrick Henry High School played in the 2011 state finals.
Kasey Uecker was an assistant coach for the girls hoops squad at PH when the Rebels won the 2020 Region 1D championship.
It’s only fitting then that an individual who’s played a prominent role for many of the program’s greatest successes is now leading the Rebels.
School officials at Patrick Henry announced on Monday that the 26-year-old Uecker had been hired as the new head coach, taking over for Tommy Thomas at the helm.
Uecker had spent the previous three seasons as an assistant coach at her alma mater after graduating from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in 2017.
“I love Patrick Henry athletics and I am very passionate about basketball,” Uecker said. “Therefore, taking the head-coaching position was an easy decision for me. I wanted the privilege to continue to improve the girls basketball program at Patrick Henry. It also gives me the opportunity to encourage involvement in athletics in the youth in our community.”
Uecker was certainly involved during her time at Patrick Henry, competing at high level in volleyball, softball and track and field as well. However, basketball was her best sport and she racked up more than 1,000 points and 450 assists during her prep playing career.
“The PH girls basketball program means more to me than I can put into words,” Uecker said. “I proudly put on a Rebel jersey during my high school career, so I am incredibly honored and thankful to coach the next group of female athletes to wear the PH Rebel jersey.”
Thomas resigned last month after winning 223 games in 14 seasons, including five state tournament berths. Uecker was on the court for three of those state tournament trips and was a sophomore when PH dropped a 42-29 decision to Radford in the 2011 VHSL Group A, Division 2 championship game at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
“Coach Thomas was my basketball coach throughout high school and I have assisted him for three years,” Uecker said. “There is no question that he made me a better player in high school and has now made me a better coach. I have been learning the game of basketball from Tommy for a long time and I will use the knowledge he has given me as I take on my new role as a head coach. I would not be where I am today without him and I am grateful for everything he has taught me.”
When Thomas missed the first three games of the 2020-21 season to follow coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, Uecker guided the Rebels to two wins in three games while substituting as head coach.
“Kasey is ready to be a head coach,” Thomas said. “She has the passion for the game that it takes to be a coach. She doesn’t mind putting in the extra hours required as the head coach either. As a point guard, she read the floor well and as a coach you need to be able to see the floor well and read the defense to set your offense in positions that gives them a chance to make plays. As a player, she worked hard and as a coach she will have the same drive, so no one will be able to outwork her.”
Patrick Henry struggled this past season as Breanna Yarber transferred to Sullivan Central and Payton Monahan suffered a knee injury before the 2020-21 campaign even began. The varsity roster numbered just five players.
“My approach to coaching is to lead the team and provide the tools necessary to improve from the first day of practice through the end of the season,” Uecker said. “I hope to teach my athletes more than just the game of basketball. I hope to teach them leadership skills, communication skills, teamwork, accountability, competitiveness, sportsmanship and integrity to help them be successful in their future. I also want my athletes to enjoy their high school experience and have lasting memories with friends and teammates.”
Uecker (no relation to beloved Major League Baseball broadcaster Bob Uecker) moved from Rapid City, South Dakota, to Southwest Virginia when she was 11-years-old and found a home at Patrick Henry.
“I am grateful for the PH administration and athletic director, Sarah Helton, for the chance to coach the greatest sport at the greatest school,” Uecker said.
