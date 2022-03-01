PREP BASKETBALL: Twin Titans; Twin Springs duo grew up as neighbors, looking to lead Titans on deep postseason run

Connor Lane and Bradley Owens.

Bradley Owens and Connor Lane.

You can’t mention one without bringing up the other in conversation and while Twin Springs High School’s terrific twosome has helped the Titans return to the VHSL state basketball tournament for the first time in more than a decade, theirs is a journey that started long before this season.

Growing up as next-door neighbors in Scott County, Virginia, they honed their skills together and got better while playing alongside one another and against each other. One-on-one. H-O-R-S-E. Pick-up games.

They put in the hours in driveways and empty gymnasiums as young kids in the summer, fall, winter and spring.

“We played almost every day,” Lane said. “Whether in an actual gym or outside at each other’s houses.”

The juniors will be in a familiar venue on Friday night as Twin Springs (18-8) hosts a Class 1 state quarterfinal contest and you can bet the opposing team will be focusing on locking the duo down.

Good luck.

Lane is averaging 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals per game, while Owens is putting up 17 points and 8.5 rebounds per contest. Both have scored more than 1,000 career points.

“Connor is a creator,” said Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb. “He can beat you off the dribble and create shots for himself and others. Bradley is arguably one of the best catch-and-shoot players around. In that sense they’re a perfect complement to each other and when they’re both on, it’s fun to watch and I imagine very tough to guard.”

The 6-foot-4 Owens scored 20 points and reached the 1K point mark for his career as Twin Springs took a 72-48 win over Lebanon last week in the quarterfinals of the Region 1D tournament.

“There are many pros about having a teammate like Bradley, but the simplest answer is it makes the game a lot more fun to play,” Lane said. “Having Bradley on the floor makes the game flow a lot more and as a team we can always expect him to get a stop defensively or a bucket offensively if needed. I would say the thing that is the most impressive to me is Bradley’s ability to catch fire. If he sees one or two fall, it’s over.”

Two days after Lane led the Titans past Lebanon, Owens went for 31 points and the 6-foot-3 Lane converted the game-winning basket with five seconds remaining to cap a come-from-behind 69-67 victory over Holston.

“Connor’s all-around a great player,” Owens said. “He’s worked hard to get where he’s at today.”

It was not the first clutch shot for Lane this season. He knocked down a 3-pointer with one second remaining in a 51-50 regular-season win over Eastside.

How did the clutch sequence play out against Holston?

“We had managed to tie it up with about 20 seconds left, so Coach Webb called a timeout for us to get a clean shot off,” Lane said. “The play coach designed was for me to come off a ball screen if Holston decided to double-team me. When I saw they were not going to, I got downhill on my man and the lane opened up for the layup. Thankfully, they were unable to hit the last shot and we snuck away with the win.”

It was reserve Tristan Counts who played the role of hero in the regional title game as he scored 13 points in a 35-29 win over Eastside.

While Owens and Lane will be forever linked, they do have some differences in their demeanor during the course of a game.

“Connor is a lot more reserved on the floor,” Webb said. “You can never tell when he’s up or down … Bradley is all fire. He plays with emotion and lays his body on the line every night. We have 40 charges on the season and Bradley has taken 32 of them.

“Both guys pride themselves on being tough-minded blue-collar kids and that’s the kind of mentality we want for our program. They’re great teammates and our guys are a really close-knit group. They don’t care who gets credit; these guys just enjoy working hard to get better, competing and playing the game.”

These kids that grew up shooting hoops in the backyard will take the floor in the biggest game of their high school careers on Friday. The team’s fans have long been referred to as the Big Red Army, were in full force at last week’s regional tournament and will likely be packed in like sardines on Friday rooting loudly for their team.

“The [win over Eastside in the regional finals] was a great experience with all the fans there and it just put icing on the cake to win it all,” Owens said. “It’s great to get that back to the program; we just gotta keep it going throughout the years.”

One thing is certain: Lane and Owens are on the same page.

“I think growing up together heavily impacted that,” Lane said. “It’s almost like we’re brothers at this point.”