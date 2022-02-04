PREP BASKETBALL: Twin Springs tops J.I. Burton, 49-46

NORTON, Va. - The top of the Cumberland District is up for grabs.

Bradley Owens and Connor Lane combined for 32 points, and Twin Springs forced a three-way for first place with a 49-46 win over J.I. Burton on Friday night at a packed Stan Wilson Gymnasium.

“What a game. I am as wore out as the guys are,” Twin Springs head coach Tyler Webb said. “We knew it was going to be a battle, they have been playing great. We haven’t been playing so great, I think we kind of corrected a little bit yesterday in practice and came out with a new-found confidence tonight. The guys really executed the game plan.”

Both the Titans (13-7, 6-2) and Raiders (9-9, 5-2) are now tied at the top of the Cumberland District with Rye Cove, and Eastside is just one game behind.

“It is wide open. I feel like there are three or four teams that feel like they control their own destiny,” Webb said. “We win out, we will be number one, if they win out, they will be number one and if Rye Cove wins out they are number one. It is going to be crazy finish, but I guess that is the way you want it, it makes for a fun district.”

Twin Springs took the lead for good at 6-5, but the Raiders never trailed by more than seven, eventually pulling to within 45-44 with 1:23 left to play on a basket by Lonnie Lindsey. Burton’s Esau Teasley, who had a team-leading 16 points, was called for a foul and a technical, sending Lane to the free throw line for four shots with 1:24 to play.

The usually dependable junior made just one.

“The first one went in and I was feeling good,” Lane said. “The second one rolled around, then the third one rolled around and the fourth one did the same thing. I didn’t know what to think, but it is all right, we pulled it out.”

There won’t be much time for celebration. These clubs will meet again today in Nickelsville.

“Usually you have more time to prepare and rest up, but I guess they are going to be in the same situation we are,” Burton head coach Caleb Church said. “That is kind of why me and Coach Webb did that, it was the fairest situation we could figure out.

“They have got to get rested up and play us again just like we have to do the same with them. Hopefully we can do a little better tomorrow.”

Twin Springs led by 42-35 early in the fourth quarter, but Teasley keyed the Raiders with eight points in the period to pull within one. Owens fouled out with 2:53 to play, but Lane made plays to help the Titans maintain the lead.

“I was thinking ‘oh no’, we are going to have a tough time down the stretch here, but the guys hung in there and made the plays they needed to make to get the win.” Webb said.

Mason Ellliott added nine valuable points for the Titans, who had to find other ways to score with the Raiders playing tight defense on the potent duo of Lane and Owens. Ryan Horne had a pair of key free throws in the final minute, and the Raiders missed a couple of late shots to tie or take the lead.

“We did a really good job on Owens and Lane,” Church said. “Those guys can go off for 30 at any minute, I felt like we did a really good job defensively holding them. It took several guys, but I thought we did a pretty good job there...

“We just couldn’t score. We have got to figure that out and try to get the ball in the basket.”

Zac Campbell added 12 points and Lindsey had seven for the Raiders.

“That is what you expect when you have the two top teams in the Cumberland playing hard,” Church said. “They have got some really good athletes and some really good ball players and we have got some really good athletes and good ball players.

“They battled for 32 straight minutes and played our butt off. It just didn’t go our way in the end.”

Expect another packed gym today for more fun in the Cumberland District.

“It is going to be tough,” Webb said. “Thankfully they are in the same boat we are. It is on our home floor and we just have to come in and be ready tomorrow.”