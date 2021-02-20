PREP BASKETBALL: Twenty-three for No. 23, Hare shoots Patriots past Blue Devils; Central next

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – After handing Three Rivers Conference champion Sullivan East its lone league loss during the regular season, the fifth-seeded Unicoi County girls basketball team had a good start on another upset in the District 1-AA semifinals Friday night at the Dyer Dome.
But sophomore Jenna Hare scored 23 points and the Patriots held the Blue Devils scoreless the final seven-plus minutes en route to a 62-47 victory.
East (23-4), which secured a home game in the regional tournament with the win, will host Sullivan Central (18-8) in the championship on Monday at 7 p.m. Unicoi County (13-13) will visit Elizabethton (16-9) in the consolation game Monday
East withstood 14 points in the first quarter from senior guard Tenley Holt (21 points), whose fourth 3-pointer gave Unicoi a 16-11 lead with 3:14 left in the opening period.
The Patriots answered with a 23-6 run that included all three of Emma Aubrey’s 3-pointers and took a 34-22 lead when Riley Nelson assisted Hayley Grubb’s transition basket.
But Unicoi ended the half on a 13-3 run to get within 37-35 at intermission. The surge featured eight points from Caroline Podvin (13 points), including a pair of treys assisted by Leah Edney.
“We had ‘em down (12) and then we just went brain-dead for about two and a half minutes and just let ‘em shoot wide-open shots,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “And I really challenged ‘em at halftime, because I was not pleased with our defensive effort, especially those last three minutes. And we came out in the second half and gave ‘em 12 points.
“The thing is, we’ve gotta do that from the word go. We get, sometimes, content trying to outscore people because we’ve got so many weapons, but we’ve got to play defense better than that. And we can; you saw it there in the second half. Jenna did a good job on Podvin in the second half and we really took away just about everything that they wanted to do.”
Hare scored East’s final seven points of the third quarter – a leaner on the left block, a 3-pointer assisted by Nelson and a buzzer-beating put-back – to give the Patriots a 48-42 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“Jenna can take over games when we need her to,” Aubrey said. “We don’t always need her to, but when those times come, she can. And I think she’s much better at that when she doesn’t try to do it all the time. …
“I thought she was very patient in the first half, in particular. When we needed a basket she went and got us one.”
Unicoi County got within 50-47 with 7:04 left thanks to a step-back 3-pointer from Holt and a whirling basket near the right block from Podvin. But East pitched a shutout from there.
It was the first postseason victory for Nelson and fellow junior Hayley Grubb (12 points), who’ve otherwise had rather prolific careers.
“It’s exciting,” said Nelson, who tallied 10 points and six assists. “We feel great. It’s a big win, especially after the last time we played ‘em. They beat us, so it was good to beat them and make it to the championship.”
The Patriots’ postseason drought didn’t feel like a monkey on the back, not even after Aubrey reminded his players of the fact.
“It was not in the back of my mind until he pointed it out to us, which even then I didn’t think twice about it,” Nelson said. “I was focused on playing hard and winning that game.”
East had four scorers in double figures (Aubrey finished with 10) and the fifth starter, Hannah Hodge, hit a 3-pointer assisted by Nelson which gave the Patriots a 53-47 lead with 5:58 remaining.
“We played really well as a team tonight,” Hare said. “You can tell that we’re like a family by the way we play. Tonight was a huge win, but now we have to prepare for Monday. It’s always really exciting when you get to play for a championship.”
Unicoi County coach Kerri King was disappointed in her team’s work, or lack thereof, on the defensive boards.
“We didn’t box out,” King said. “I mean I don’t think we played bad, but we needed to control the boards … and we never did that. You can defend the rest of the time as good as you want, but if you give up more than one shot, all that’s in vain. …
“They’ve got a lot of weapons. They’re good.”
So is Central, which got 42 points from Bre Yarber the last time it visited the Dyer Dome on Feb. 3. The Patriots managed to escape with a 66-58 victory.
Yarber hit a game-winner at the buzzer in a 44-42 win against Elizabethton on Saturday.
“We’ve gotta play defense on Monday night,” Aubrey said. “We’re gonna play Central, and Yarber scored 42 on us last time. We’ve got to be tougher than that. We didn’t guard her very well. We were very soft. We were very, very soft that night.”