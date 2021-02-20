PREP BASKETBALL: Twenty-three for No. 23, Hare shoots Patriots past Blue Devils; Central next

“The thing is, we’ve gotta do that from the word go. We get, sometimes, content trying to outscore people because we’ve got so many weapons, but we’ve got to play defense better than that. And we can; you saw it there in the second half. Jenna did a good job on Podvin in the second half and we really took away just about everything that they wanted to do.”

Hare scored East’s final seven points of the third quarter – a leaner on the left block, a 3-pointer assisted by Nelson and a buzzer-beating put-back – to give the Patriots a 48-42 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“Jenna can take over games when we need her to,” Aubrey said. “We don’t always need her to, but when those times come, she can. And I think she’s much better at that when she doesn’t try to do it all the time. …

“I thought she was very patient in the first half, in particular. When we needed a basket she went and got us one.”

Unicoi County got within 50-47 with 7:04 left thanks to a step-back 3-pointer from Holt and a whirling basket near the right block from Podvin. But East pitched a shutout from there.

It was the first postseason victory for Nelson and fellow junior Hayley Grubb (12 points), who’ve otherwise had rather prolific careers.