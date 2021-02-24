PREP BASKETBALL: ‘Tough decision’; Patrick Henry’s Thomas resigns after 14 seasons as Rebels’ girls basketball coach

Tommy Thomas inspired, influenced and achieved during his 14 seasons as the head coach of the Patrick Henry High School girls basketball team.

“I have enjoyed every year,” Thomas said.

It turns out that the 2020-21 season was his final year at the helm of the Rebels as he recently resigned his post after winning 223 games and leading the program to five state tournament appearances.

Thomas, 50, will remain as Patrick Henry’s baseball coach this spring.

“It was a tough decision,” Thomas said. “My time at PH has been amazing. I have made so many friends and really had the pleasure of coaching some wonderful players. I will be lifelong friends with a lot of the people I met through coaching.”

Thomas guided the Rebels to the VHSL Group A, Division 2 state finals in 2011, where they dropped a 42-29 decision to the Radford Bobcats in the title game at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Brilliant performances by Cadence Wilmoth and Kelsey Weddle and thrilling state tournament wins over John Battle (60-56) and East Rockingham (55-50) put PH in the finals that year.

His 2020 team won the Region 1D championship and advanced to the state semifinals, just a few months after Thomas underwent surgery in Durham, North Carolina, for anaplastic astrocytoma, an aggressive and rare brain tumor. World-renowned surgeon Allan Friedman carefully removed 100 percent of the tumor from the temporal lobe.

The coach endured grueling radiation and chemotherapy procedures following surgery but did not miss a game or felt ill over the course of the 2019-20 season.

“I did find out that a lot of people cared while I was fighting cancer,” Thomas said.

Those players have always cared about Thomas.

“I have a million memories I could talk about,” said Jaymee Copenhaver, a 2013 PH graduate and former standout for the Rebels. “Tommy and I loved to poke fun at each other and we’ve always had a great rapport. I think he was influential in how I approach the world, even as an adult. He taught us to win and lose with grace and to have fun along the way – which we always did.”

Patrick Henry had just five players on its roster this season due to injuries and a transfer, but Thomas still made sure to give it his all.

“I get calls all the time from former players, former assistant coaches, from opposing coaches, I think there is a great respect among the coaches who have been doing it for a while, and from officials,” Thomas said. “I hope I have made a positive impact on all of them.”

That impact will certainly resonate.

“Coach Thomas has had a significant impact in the lives of his athletes, their families, our school and our community, dating back to 2007,” said Patrick Henry athletic director Sarah Helton.