PREP BASKETBALL: Tim Johnson new boys coach at Northwood

Tim Johnson excelled in several sports at Thomas Walker High School back in the day and is returning to his multi-sport roots with the Northwood Panthers.
Johnson was recently appointed as the head boys basketball coach at the high school in Saltville, Virginia, where he already guides the football program.
“I felt it was a good opportunity to work with the kids here at Northwood,” Johnson said. “With the recent basketball success here, I just plan to not mess it up.”
Northwood went 18-8 last season and reached the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament. The first Hogoheegee District tourney title since 1993 and senior guard Luke Carter becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer were among the many highlights.
Randy Vaughan resigned after compiling a 59-43 record in four seasons at the helm.
While Luke Carter graduated, four starters will be back in the fold for Northwood.
“It always hurts when you lose the school’s all-time leading scorer in Luke Carter,” Johnson said. “But we have a core of returning players who have experience and should be battle-tested.”
Michael Frye and Eli Carter were second-team all-region selections last winter for the Panthers.
“I think it’s a good fit for our team,” Frye said of Johnson taking over the program.
Johnson joins Hurley’s Austin Cooper and Twin Valley’s Jeremy Ward as the only guys in far Southwest Virginia to currently serve as head football and boys hoops coaches on the varsity level.
Johnson spent three years as the boys basketball coach at Thomas Walker (2009-2010 season through the 2011-12 season) and has spent time in various coaching capacities at George Wythe, Lee High and Patrick Henry as well.
The VHSL hasn’t held a sanctioned event since March 12 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Basketball practice begins Dec. 6 and the season is supposed to conclude on Feb. 22 under the 2020-21 VHSL scheduling format. Practice for football begins Feb. 4 with the state finals set for May 1.
“It creates a unique set of issues, especially this year with the condensed schedules,” Johnson said. “It will be important to use time wisely once both sports are in season. I coached football and track at PH for years.”
While Johnson has limited interactions with his team due to the pandemic and the strict protocols in place, he has noticed that his players are anxious to get going.
“I have to give a lot of credit to our athletes here at Northwood,” Johnson said. “They have worked really hard on their own to prepare for our upcoming seasons.”
