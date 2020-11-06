PREP BASKETBALL: Tim Johnson new boys coach at Northwood

Johnson joins Hurley’s Austin Cooper and Twin Valley’s Jeremy Ward as the only guys in far Southwest Virginia to currently serve as head football and boys hoops coaches on the varsity level.

Johnson spent three years as the boys basketball coach at Thomas Walker (2009-2010 season through the 2011-12 season) and has spent time in various coaching capacities at George Wythe, Lee High and Patrick Henry as well.

“I think it’s a good fit for our team,” Frye said. “

The VHSL hasn’t held a sanctioned event since March 12 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Basketball practice begins Dec. 6 and the season is supposed to conclude on Feb. 22 under the 2020-21 VHSL scheduling format. Practice for football begins Feb. 4 with the state finals set for May 1.

“It creates a unique set of issues, especially this year with the condensed schedules,” Johnson said. “It will be important to use time wisely once both sports are in season. I coached football and track at PH for years.”

While Johnson has limited interactions with his team due to the pandemic and the strict protocols in place, he has noticed that his players are anxious to get going.

“I have to give a lot of credit to our athletes here at Northwood,” Johnson said. “They have worked really hard on their own to prepare for our upcoming seasons.”

