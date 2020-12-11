PREP BASKETBALL: THS' slow start leads to a loss to Greeneville, 74-66

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Tennessee High Vikings basketball player Nysaiah Foote takes pride in being a leader.
The junior guard excelled in that role Friday.
Foote scored a career-high 19 points and took five charges on defense as the Vikings dropped a 74-66 decision to the Greeneville Greene Devils at the Roundball in the Hall.
“My job on this team is to lead, so I do whatever it takes to provide that by playing defense or making shots,” Foote said. “I felt like we needed energy tonight, and that’s where the charges came in.”
THS coach Michael McMeans used his second timeout with 3:14 left in the opening quarter after his team fell behind 18-3.
Slow starts have been common for the sophomore-dominated THS.
“I think’s it a matter of confidence right now,” McMeans said. “We’re kind of waiting to see what the other team does instead of attacking.”
Thanks to the offensive work of sophomore Will Witcher (24 points) and the hustle of Foote, THS chopped its deficit to 47-46 in the final minute of the third quarter when 6-foot-5 sophomore Brandon Dufore (10 points) converted a three-point play on a creative spin move.
So what sort of motivational sermon did McMeans deliver at halftime?
“He just said that we had to grow up,” Foote said. “We can’t use the excuse that we’re young anymore. Now, we just have to grow up and fight.”
The Vikings fought back with pressure defense, penetration on offense and alert ball movement which led to 11 3-pointers.
“We really cranked it up,” McMeans said. “We found our shooters and got up into the Greeneville players with a press. That’s what we talked about at halftime. At some point, we’ve got to be the team that’s aggressive.”
Greeneville finally pulled away behind the smooth drives of athletic junior guard Jakobi Gillespie (25 points) and the perimeter shooting of 6-4 junior guard Reid Satterfield, who finished with 21 points. The Greene Devils played without injured floor leader Connor DeBusk.
“We gave ourselves a shot against a team that went to the state tournament last year and is probably on its way back to state this year,” McMeans said. “We’ve just got to keep answering the bell, especially at the start.”
McMeans was pleased with the extra effort of Foote.
“Every young team needs a leader, and I think Nysaiah is growing into that role,” McMeans said. “This was the best game of his career. He got us going with his tough play, and we started feeling good.”
Foote displayed his range at the end of the first half, canning a long-distance 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded. Foote added a flurry of jumpers from the corner in the second half.
“That’s my shot,” Foote said. “If my teammates get me open, I’m going to shoot it. They did a good job of that tonight.”
The other quality for Foote is strength. He doubles as a cornerback and wide receiver on the THS football team.
“That experience from football carries over, especially my time in the weight room,” Foote said. “I don’t mind taking charges. That’s part of my job in being a leader and I take pride in it.”
Tennessee High was scheduled to face Knox Webb today in Johnson City, but that game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues with the Knox Webb team.
The next game for THS is Tuesday at Daniel Boone.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports
