PREP BASKETBALL: THS' slow start leads to a loss to Greeneville, 74-66

“He just said that we had to grow up,” Foote said. “We can’t use the excuse that we’re young anymore. Now, we just have to grow up and fight.”

The Vikings fought back with pressure defense, penetration on offense and alert ball movement which led to 11 3-pointers.

“We really cranked it up,” McMeans said. “We found our shooters and got up into the Greeneville players with a press. That’s what we talked about at halftime. At some point, we’ve got to be the team that’s aggressive.”

Greeneville finally pulled away behind the smooth drives of athletic junior guard Jakobi Gillespie (25 points) and the perimeter shooting of 6-4 junior guard Reid Satterfield, who finished with 21 points. The Greene Devils played without injured floor leader Connor DeBusk.

“We gave ourselves a shot against a team that went to the state tournament last year and is probably on its way back to state this year,” McMeans said. “We’ve just got to keep answering the bell, especially at the start.”

McMeans was pleased with the extra effort of Foote.