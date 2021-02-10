PREP BASKETBALL: Thompson leads Gate City past Virginia High

Thompson, who keyed the state title run for the Blue Devils last season, converted nine of her 13 free throws Wednesday after navigating through the sticky VHS defense.

What sort of advice did Thompson hear from the Gate City coaches in the final minutes?

“They were telling me to go to the ball, draw contact and dish it to the post,” Thompson said.

Several of these deft post passes went to junior Riley Houseright, who supplied 10 points.

Thompson also held Virginia High shooter Dianna Spence to six points. Kayli Dunn, the other Gate City defensive stopper, limited high-scoring junior guard Maria Wilson to seven.

“We knew that we were going to have to work our butts off, and this was another battle,” Coach Houseright said. ‘Virginia High played their hearts out and pressured us.”

Coach Houseright was pleased with the late-game production of her deep squad.

“Virginia High made a run and we answered it,” Houseright said. “We made plays, hit our free throws and played good defense.”

VHS coach Kevin Timmons pointed to the star of the game.