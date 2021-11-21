PREP BASKETBALL: The field is set for the Arby's Classic

“It’s an honor being invited to the Arby’s and it generates excitement in our program and community,” Williams said. “Kids get to know each other through social media, so we will know more about Dorman soon.”

Several players on the Abingdon basketball team, including Carter, will compete for the Region 3D football title this weekend.

Union Bears basketball coach Zack Moore is familiar with multi-sport athletes, as nearly half his players saw their football season end Saturday in the Region 2D semifinals. The Bears began basketball workouts two weeks ago.

Moore returns six of his top eight regulars, including the Class 2 player of the year in 6-6 Bradley Bunch.

“We’re obviously coming off a very good season, and I like the experience we have coming back,” Moore said. “Those guys have been in our system and know what to expect.”

Union will face No. 22 Knox Catholic in the Arby’s opener. Catholic is led by University of Tennessee recruit B.J. Edwards.

“This will be our third time in the Arby’s,” Moore said. “I like this tournament because we get better by facing quality competition. It seems like every team is either a defending state champion or runner-up.”