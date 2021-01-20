Prep Basketball: Tennessee High takes down Trailblazers

Braden Wilhoit scored 14 points to lead four Tennessee High scorers in double figures in a 67-53 Big 7 Conference victory at Daniel Boone on Wednesday night.

Wade Witcher and Nysaiah Foote added 12 points for the Vikings, while Brandon Dufore added 10.

Northwood 67, Marion 63

Eli Carter scored 27 points, and also added 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots to the lead the Panthers past the Scarlet Hurricane.

Chris Frye added 16 points for Northwood. Cole Rolen added 11 in the win.

Marion had four double figure scorers, led by Chris Joliffe with 17 points. Grant Williams tossed in 13, Tanner Grubb had 12 and Bradley Thomas added 10 in the loss.

Chilhowie 66, Honaker 60

Josh Tuell scored 17 points and D.J. Martin added 16, and Chilhowie forced 24 turnovers and outscored the Tigers 40-24 in the second half to beat the Warriors.

Lucas Blevins added 11 points for Chilhowie. Jonathan Phelps added 10 for the Warriors, who committed just nine turnovers of their own.

T.J. Mullins paced the Tigers with 20 points. Aiden Lowe tallied 18 and Trajon Boyd added 11.

Patrick Henry 49, Council 23

Ean Rhea scored 13 points to lead the Rebels past the Cobras.

Jake Hall and T.J. Pecina scored eight points apiece for Patrick Henry.

Council was led by Caleb Stocks with nine points.

Fort Chiswell 69, Tazewell 63

Parker King scored 14 points, Silee Whitson added 13 and Alex Vaught had 12 in an overtime win over the Bulldogs.

Tazewell was paced by 33 points from Josiah Jordan.