Prep Basketball: Tennessee High takes down Trailblazers

Wade Witcher and Nysaiah Foote added 12 points for the Vikings, while Brandon Dufore added 10.
Northwood 67, Marion 63
Eli Carter scored 27 points, and also added 16 rebounds and seven blocked shots to the lead the Panthers past the Scarlet Hurricane.
Chris Frye added 16 points for Northwood. Cole Rolen added 11 in the win.
Marion had four double figure scorers, led by Chris Joliffe with 17 points. Grant Williams tossed in 13, Tanner Grubb had 12 and Bradley Thomas added 10 in the loss.
Chilhowie 66, Honaker 60
Josh Tuell scored 17 points and D.J. Martin added 16, and Chilhowie forced 24 turnovers and outscored the Tigers 40-24 in the second half to beat the Warriors.
Lucas Blevins added 11 points for Chilhowie. Jonathan Phelps added 10 for the Warriors, who committed just nine turnovers of their own.
T.J. Mullins paced the Tigers with 20 points. Aiden Lowe tallied 18 and Trajon Boyd added 11.
Patrick Henry 49, Council 23
Ean Rhea scored 13 points to lead the Rebels past the Cobras.
Jake Hall and T.J. Pecina scored eight points apiece for Patrick Henry.
Council was led by Caleb Stocks with nine points.
Fort Chiswell 69, Tazewell 63
Parker King scored 14 points, Silee Whitson added 13 and Alex Vaught had 12 in an overtime win over the Bulldogs.
Tazewell was paced by 33 points from Josiah Jordan.
Rural Retreat 51, Bland County 47
Madison Fiscus scored 12 points to lead three Indians in double figures in a win over the Bears.
Emily Williams added 11 points and Brelyn Moore tallied 10 for Rural Retreat.
BOYS
J.I. Burton 59, Eastside 50
Trevor Culbertson scored 21 points and Zac Campbell added 20, with that duo also combining for five 3-pointers in J.I. Burton’s Cumberland District victory over the Spartans.
The Raiders led 27-26 at halftime and then outscored Eastside 32-24 in the second half.
Reece Mullins paced Eastside with 16 points. Will Stansberry tossed in 15 in the loss.
Grundy 54, Twin Valley 34
Jessi Looney contributed 10 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and one blocked shot, and Madison Looney adding 13 points, eight boards, two steals and two assists in a Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.
Haylie Payne added nine points, six boards and three blocked shots for the Golden Wave. Katie Bailey contributed nine points, five boards, two steals, two blocked shots and two assists in the win.
Maddie Yates had four points and three assists for Grundy.