PREP BASKETBALL: Tennessee High takes 71-64 win over West Ridge

West Ridge (6-2), which was led by Jackson Dean with 14 points and 12 each from Ethan Bergeron and Witcher, led 33-32 at the break, but the Vikings took control in the third. Eighteen turnovers hurt the Wolves, many of which came in that quarter.

“We didn’t guard the ball, especially in the third quarter, they drove past us and then we had some opportunities where they just got the ball and we didn’t,” said John Dyer, the West Ridge head coach, who was formerly in the same position at Sullivan East for 33 years. “We didn’t guard the ball well enough and turned it over and that is a bad combination.”

Dufore started the third with a pair of free throws and a steal and drive to the basket, and followed that up with feed to Luke Cottrill for the bucket and the 38-33 lead. The Wolves managed to get it back to 3 once, but the Vikings outscored West Ridge 24-12 in the period to take a 56-45 lead into the final quarter.

“It was a good bounce back from last night’s loss,” said Dufore, whose Vikings lost the previous night to Daniel Boone, falling behind 22-4 after one quarter before falling 70-55. “We came out here, coach told us to do it for him, do it for us and we fought real hard and got the win.”