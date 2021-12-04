PREP BASKETBALL: Tennessee High takes 71-64 win over West Ridge

RISTOL, Tenn. – A rivalry is born, with a twist.
With a familiar face playing for the other team, Tennessee High had all the motivation it needed.
Brandon Dufore scored 15 points, including the first four points of the third quarter to put the Vikings up to stay, and the young Tennessee High guards played beyond their years in defeating West Ridge 71-64 in the first-ever meeting between the clubs on Friday night at a spirited Viking Hall.
“It is two pretty crazy student sections tonight, which is fine, this is how high school basketball is supposed to be,” Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans said. “It is good to see it back, maybe this will turn into a rivalry. Obviously a ton of people came to watch it so it was fun.”
Part of the drama was West Ridge junior Wade Witcher, who played for Tennessee High (4-4) last season, but transferred to play for the Wolves. He scored 12 points off the bench, while being met with boos and some obvious hard feelings from his former teammates.
“We were just trying to show him he made a big mistake, really,” Dufore said.
“You would like to say the stuff that was said about us, people saying we couldn’t win a game without him,” added McMeans, who replaced Witcher’s father, Roby, as head coach at Tennessee High prior to the 2020-21 season. “It was just people running their mouth. I know our kids were excited for that and I just told them let’s come out and prove a point and prove those people wrong and I think they did that.”
West Ridge (6-2), which was led by Jackson Dean with 14 points and 12 each from Ethan Bergeron and Witcher, led 33-32 at the break, but the Vikings took control in the third. Eighteen turnovers hurt the Wolves, many of which came in that quarter.
“We didn’t guard the ball, especially in the third quarter, they drove past us and then we had some opportunities where they just got the ball and we didn’t,” said John Dyer, the West Ridge head coach, who was formerly in the same position at Sullivan East for 33 years. “We didn’t guard the ball well enough and turned it over and that is a bad combination.”
Dufore started the third with a pair of free throws and a steal and drive to the basket, and followed that up with feed to Luke Cottrill for the bucket and the 38-33 lead. The Wolves managed to get it back to 3 once, but the Vikings outscored West Ridge 24-12 in the period to take a 56-45 lead into the final quarter.
“It was a good bounce back from last night’s loss,” said Dufore, whose Vikings lost the previous night to Daniel Boone, falling behind 22-4 after one quarter before falling 70-55. “We came out here, coach told us to do it for him, do it for us and we fought real hard and got the win.”
Tennessee also got steady guard play, led by freshmen Colin Brown and Zander Phillips, who were careful with the ball, distributed for open shots, and the Vikings made 21-of-28 free throws. Sophomore Josh Sizemore added 11 points for the Vikings, and Braden Wilhoit tallied eight.
“We had a couple of freshmen out there handling the ball and credit to Colin and Zander for playing in a big moment there,” McMeans said. “Our guards, we just kept telling them let’s not turn it over and go to the free throw line and shoot free throws and we will win the game.
“For the emotions they kept their composure pretty well…”
West Ridge pulled within 62-58 with 3:45 to play, but that the Vikings quickly extended the lead on an offensive putback by Wilhoit, a drive to the hoop from Dufore and a basket by Marquis Phelps to extend the lead back to 10.
The Tennessee High student section rushed the court after the game in celebration.
“We kept playing hard at the end. This is growing pains for these guys to grow up together and we will. These guys have nothing but fight in them. We will fight like crazy, and Tennessee High played great,” Dyer said. “I knew they would, they had a rough night last night…Coming into an environment like this in early December, you can’t beat it. We are just going to have to get better and we will get better.”
Tennessee High’s two seniors, Nysaiah Foote and Cottrill scored eight points apiece, as the 6-foot- Dufore tries to set an example for a young team.
“I know they look up to me a lot and that is on my shoulders,” said Dufore, one of seven juniors on the Vikings. “I best set a good example for them for their years to come. I have just got to lead by example, have them grow off of me and have a better program when I am gone.”
GIRLS
West Ridge 63, Tennessee High 33
The first game in the girls rivalry was all West Ridge.
Fallon Taylor scored 12 points and Emma Niebruegge added 10, as the Wolves took a 23-3 lead after one quarter and led 39-9 at halftime against the Vikings.
West Ridge (6-2) also received nine points from Lilly Crawford and eight by Allie Jordan.
Kendall Cross paced Tennessee High (1-7) with 13 points, while Anna Kate Kinch added 11.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543