PREP BASKETBALL: Teams in VHSL can officially begin practice today, but not all will

The last points scored in a Virginia High School League basketball game came from Gate City’s Matt Gose on March 12 as he converted a layup in the closing seconds of the Blue Devils’ 75-57 loss to John Marshall in the Class 2 boys title game at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
The major question these days: Where, when and by whom will the next VHSL bucket occur in the Commonwealth?
Amid much uncertainty and a rising number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, practice for VHSL basketball teams officially begins today with the first games set to be held on Dec. 21.
However, not every team in Southwest Virginia will be taking the floor and hoisting up shots this afternoon.
Abingdon, John Battle, Virginia High, Patrick Henry, George Wythe, Holston, Chilhowie, Rural Retreat, Marion and Northwood are among the local teams who will not take part as a shift to all-virtual learning models by their respective school systems led to a temporary pause on extracurricular activities.
Many other athletes from all parts of the state are in a similar holding pattern and some will have no season at all.
As of Dec. 2, 37 schools from throughout the Commonwealth will not compete in winter sports at all due to decisions of their local school boards and that includes defending VHSL Class 2 boys state champ John Marshall, located in Richmond.
Last year’s Class 2 runner-up on the boys side – Gate City – recently had a player test positive for COVID-19 and will remain in quarantine until Dec. 16.
The situation is fluid and can change by the hour, something that was evident on Saturday.
Initially putting extracurricular activities on hold due to shifting to remote learning, Russell County schools later changed course and released a statement saying, “After additional consultation with our school board members, RCPS high school VHSL activities may start, as scheduled, on Monday, December 7th on a voluntary basis.”
Throw in the chance of winter weather disrupting schedules and plans can be modified quickly.
“We are very excited about starting, but like everything regarding our current state of affairs, we know things may change on a daily basis,” said Grundy boys basketball coach Brian Looney. “To be honest, the last week or so has been very nerve-racking with so many school systems electing to delay the start or opting out entirely. I have gotten to the point I don’t want my phone to ring or receive a message, afraid my athletic director may be telling me to go home.”
Wise County Central’s Robin Dotson is the current dean of girls basketball head coaches in far Southwest Virginia and has won more than 600 games and collected six state titles.
He is now preparing for a season unlike any of the others.
“We will have that thought in our mind that each day could be our last,” Dotson said. “We will approach practices as normal, just adding a few extra precautions. We will wear masks as much as possible and focus on all the things we can control. We know things can change, so we will be grateful and accepting for any time we can get in as a team.”
The VHSL allowed offseason conditioning and workouts to begin in late-June with stringent social-distancing protocols in place.
“The last nine months have been a time of reflection and a time of gratitude for the things that we take for granted,” Dotson said. “Workouts, of course, have not included scrimmaging, so that part has allowed much more emphasis on individual skill development. That has always been my favorite part of coaching – guiding and watching players’ skills develop and seeing the confidence they gain as they get better.
“The virus has taken away many of the social aspects of participating on a team, but kids are resilient and have adapted well.”
Adapting has been a must since March.
The Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 state basketball championship games were canceled on March 12.
Honaker’s girls were just hours from tipping off against Surry County in the Class 1 finals when the game was canceled due to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issuing a state of emergency. Spring sports were canceled soon thereafter and fall sports were pushed back to February.
Honaker was declared VHSL Class 1 girls basketball co-champions with Surry County and on Friday a local church held a banquet to honor the Tigers as they received their state championship rings.
“It was really special to get to celebrate their accomplishments after all that has gone on the past nine months,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “It was a special closure to our season and a look ahead and the hope of starting the next season.”
Gate City won the Class 2 girls basketball title on the afternoon of March 12 with a win over Luray and will begin the quest for a repeat today.
“I would imagine our first day of practice will be more energetic than ever before,” said Gate City coach Kelly Smith Houseright. “We haven’t been able to compete against each other in a long time and they are eager for that. We know that this year presents its challenges, but we are just going to take things one day at a time and make the most of it.”
For the Gate City boys, more sitting and waiting is required.
“These last nine months have been different – just different,” said Gate City boys coach Scott Vermillion. “Things that seemed to be important in the past are now not as important. Things like summers camps, player development – what remains are the relationships and value of our lives spent together. COVID has taken away time together. I miss the time together with our players.”
Teams must hold a minimum of eight practices before playing their first games and the VHSL will have a truncated 14-game regular-season hoops schedule in 2020-21. A limit of 25 spectators will be allowed once the games do begin.
Wrestling, indoor track and swimming are scheduled to begin practicing on Dec. 14.
For Gose, now a senior, he is ready to get on the court and score again.
“I pray that we get the chance to play and that everyone stays safe,” Gose said.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
