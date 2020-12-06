PREP BASKETBALL: Teams in VHSL can officially begin practice today, but not all will

He is now preparing for a season unlike any of the others.

“We will have that thought in our mind that each day could be our last,” Dotson said. “We will approach practices as normal, just adding a few extra precautions. We will wear masks as much as possible and focus on all the things we can control. We know things can change, so we will be grateful and accepting for any time we can get in as a team.”

The VHSL allowed offseason conditioning and workouts to begin in late-June with stringent social-distancing protocols in place.

“The last nine months have been a time of reflection and a time of gratitude for the things that we take for granted,” Dotson said. “Workouts, of course, have not included scrimmaging, so that part has allowed much more emphasis on individual skill development. That has always been my favorite part of coaching – guiding and watching players’ skills develop and seeing the confidence they gain as they get better.

“The virus has taken away many of the social aspects of participating on a team, but kids are resilient and have adapted well.”

Adapting has been a must since March.

The Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 state basketball championship games were canceled on March 12.