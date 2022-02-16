PREP BASKETBALL: Tate, Patel help GW get revenge from Pioneers Fort Chiswell

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – It was McKenzie Tate who helped George Wythe gain the momentum on Wednesday night and it was Hailey Patel who sealed the deal for the Maroons.

Tate scored seven of her 13 points in the final two minutes of the first quarter and Patel posted 13 of her 27 points in the third quarter as GW cruised to a 56-38 win over rival Fort Chiswell in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District girls basketball tournament.

Second-seeded GW (14-7) hosts Auburn on Friday in the tournament title game as the Maroons advanced by earning some revenge. Fort Chiswell posted a 53-41 victory over GW in the previous encounter between the squads on Jan. 29.

“I was hungry for this win,” Patel said. “We didn’t want them to beat us again and I knew we’d come back on our home court and get them.”

Tate, a junior, provided the initial spark for GW as her scoring surge at the end of the first quarter helped the Maroons build an 18-8 lead.

“McKenzie is like our glue,” said George Wythe coach Doug Campbell. “She gets us going in and out of our offense. She’s got a motor that runs all the time. She made the transition to point guard this season and I put a lot of pressure on the point guard. She takes a lot of chewings from me, but I am very pleased with what she has done for us.”

Fort Chiswell (12-12) got within 27-22 in the opening moments of the third quarter, but Patel was at the center of an 18-4 run that put the game away for the Maroons.

“Patel had a very good game and hit some big shots,” said Fort Chiswell coach Howard Mayo. “She was the difference-maker.”

Patel is a volume shooter and after going 4-for-12 in the game’s opening 16 minutes, she drained six of her eight attempts in the second half.

“She’s got the green light,” Campbell said. “She can throw that thing up there and we try to find her in transition and run a few little set plays for her. The rest of the girls have bought into what we’re trying to do and when we get going, we’re a very dangerous team in my opinion.”

Patel is the lone senior on GW’s roster and had logged the most minutes of any returnees from GW’s team that went 16-1 a season ago and reached the state semifinals. How much has this edition of the Maroons improved since the beginning of the season?

“A lot,” Patel said. “When we started this season, I knew we were going to be young and inexperienced, but eventually we’d get there. I’m really proud of the way we’re playing.”

Ashley Roark led Fort Chiswell with 21 points and converted a four-point play in the fourth quarter, but little else went right for the Pioneers.

“I thought [GW] shot the ball well,” Mayo said. “I also thought we had too many unforced turnovers.”

George Wythe, winners of the last two Region 1C titles, is looking to make another fun run in the postseason this year.

“Early in the season we were trying to find our identity,” Campbell said. “I am very proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, but we’re not done yet. … It’s not a finished product and I’m still waiting for us to start clicking on all cylinders and hopefully we will do that the rest of this week and on into next week.”