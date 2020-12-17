PREP BASKETBALL: SWVA sharpshooter Grayson Honaker at home sinking long-range jumpers for Hargrave Military Academy

There are also the rigorous demands of attending Hargrave, an elite boarding school located in Chatham, Virginia.

“ Military school is definitely not an easy life. It is quite difficult,” Honaker said. “I have been here for four months now, so I have started to get used to it. But you just have a lot you have to take care of during the day such as waking up at 6 every morning, getting to all formations and classes on time, making sure your uniform is perfect at all times and keeping your grades up on top of all that.

“ I think the biggest adjustment is just the speed and physicality of the game. Like me coming from the small town where basketball isn’t a big thing to playing against some of the best players in the country is definitely a huge jump. Adjusting to the speed and physicality was definitely the biggest adjustment to me.”

Highly-touted NCAA Division I signees Tyler Beard (Georgetown), Will Felton (Arizona State) and Miles Kelly (Georgia Tech) are among Honaker’s teammates and he’s produced his own highlight reel alongside those dudes.

One particular play in particular stands out for Honaker.