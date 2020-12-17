PREP BASKETBALL: SWVA sharpshooter Grayson Honaker at home sinking long-range jumpers for Hargrave Military Academy

The hoops home for Grayson Honaker has changed, but his smooth shooting stroke remains as tried and true as ever.
“ There have been many times in practice and in games where I simply can’t believe the shots he hits,” said Hargrave Military Academy coach Thomas Messinger. “He will shoot it with a quick release, man draped all over him from NBA range and it won’t even move the net. He does it so often you’d think we’d be de-sanitized by it, but he really is breathtaking as a shooter. … He’s easily one of the best shooters that I’ve seen in my nine years here at Hargrave.”
Honaker was averaging 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 assists per game for Hargrave entering Thursday afternoon’s win over DME Academy at the Sunshine Prep Showcase in Bradenton, Florida. He was making 47 percent of his shots from 3-point range for a team that is 11-0.
Honaker made public in July his decision to transfer to Hargrave after three seasons at Honaker High School in which he scored 1,895 points and established a VHSL single-game record for 3-pointers by once sinking 17 shots from beyond the arc in a game.
It was a life-altering move, but one that has paid dividends both on and off the court.
“ Definitely my athleticism has improved,” Honaker said. “I’ve become a better defender. I have always been known as someone who can really shoot it, but I have really improved my shooting as well.”
There are also the rigorous demands of attending Hargrave, an elite boarding school located in Chatham, Virginia.
“ Military school is definitely not an easy life. It is quite difficult,” Honaker said. “I have been here for four months now, so I have started to get used to it. But you just have a lot you have to take care of during the day such as waking up at 6 every morning, getting to all formations and classes on time, making sure your uniform is perfect at all times and keeping your grades up on top of all that.
“ I think the biggest adjustment is just the speed and physicality of the game. Like me coming from the small town where basketball isn’t a big thing to playing against some of the best players in the country is definitely a huge jump. Adjusting to the speed and physicality was definitely the biggest adjustment to me.”
Highly-touted NCAA Division I signees Tyler Beard (Georgetown), Will Felton (Arizona State) and Miles Kelly (Georgia Tech) are among Honaker’s teammates and he’s produced his own highlight reel alongside those dudes.
One particular play in particular stands out for Honaker.
“ Due to the [COVID-19 pandemic] we aren’t allowing external fans to watch the games, so we just have our cadet core that can come and in our first game of the season, we had the core come to watch,” Honaker said. “During that game I did a move where this kid fell and the core started to go crazy.
“ They were getting on the floor and everything and the next play I hit a 3 and the gym just exploded. That was a very fun experience for me. Even though we don’t have a huge crowd come out, our core really gives us a homecourt advantage.”
Dartmouth, Columbia, Army, Navy and many NCAA Division II programs have expressed interest in the 6-foot-4 Honaker.
“ We have 15 guys on the roster and all of them are scholarship level,” Messinger said. “Grayson has improved by leaps and bounds this year by competing daily with those guys. He has become much, much stronger mentally and physically and will be able to step right in and contribute next year at the college level because of it.”
In the meantime, the coach will enjoy watching the sharpshooter from Southwest Virginia knock down those long-range jumpers.
“ He made a tough choice to leave his comfort zone to challenge himself and it’s been paying off for him,” Messinger said. “I can’t wait to see how much he continues to grow over the rest of the year.”
